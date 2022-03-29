How far would a team travel to attempt to make an initial start in the Lucas Oil Little 500?
It has not been unusual over the years to have teams travel from Florida and as far west as Colorado and Idaho.
But this year a team is making a 3,900-mile journey one way from British Columbia, Canada, to Anderson Speedway for the Little 500.
Aaron Willison has submitted an entry for the 74th running of the May classic, which I believe will be the furthest distance traveled by a race team in the history of the race.
Willison comes with impressive credentials from the far northwest in both winged and non-wing sprint cars.
Last year he won track championships in non-wing sprint cars at Westernshore Motorsports Park and Saratoga Motorsports Park.
It will certainly be interesting to see his reaction to the high banks of Anderson Speedway and how difficult it might be to make the starting field.
As of last Friday, there are 26 entries for the Little 500 including Ken Schrader.
Schrader is looking to make his sixth Little 500 start with the Matt Seymour Racing Team. He has a career-best finish of eighth in 2020 while driving for Brad Armstrong.
There are six former winners on the entry list topped by nine-time champion Eric Gordon, defending race winner Tyler Roahrig, Kody Swanson, Bobby Santos III, Brian Tyler and Jeff Bloom.
Five drivers that will contend for rookie of the year honors are entered including Willison, Scott Evans from Fort Worth, Texas, Larry Kingseed Jr., Florida’s LJ Grimm and Emerson Axsom, driving for Nolen Racing.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Weather permitting, Anderson Speedway will kick off its 75th season Saturday with racing starting at 6 p.m.
All five local divisions including McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, Thunder Cars, Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drives, Vintage Wrench Ford Division and Thunder Roadsters will be in feature race action.
NASCAR picked up another first-time winner this season when Ross Chastain scored the victory at the Circuit of the America’s road course in Texas.
He joins Indiana native Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric as drivers winning for the first time in Cup action.