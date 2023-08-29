Several thoughts concerning the NASCAR Cup race at Daytona last weekend that continued the carnage.
My first two observations were the “safer barriers” worked when Ryan Blaney’s car went nose first into the outside retaining wall.
The second is the safety measures implemented by NASCAR, including the use of the head-and-neck restraints, allowed Ryan Preece to emerge from his wrecked race car without suffering any life-threatening injuries.
But Preece’s crash made it painfully obvious the roof flaps mandated by NASCAR didn’t prevent his car from becoming airborne.
Granted the wreck which caused Preece’s car to barrel roll started when it made contact with the grass surface.
It’s apparent the roof flaps are not keeping the cars from becoming airborne.
This is not the first incidence where a NASCAR car has gotten airborne.
Hopefully, the engineers with NASCAR will continue to develop a system to prevent the cars from becoming airborne during a crash.
Watching Preece’s accident was scary to say the least.
Eighteen cars were involved in the Blaney crash, and everyone assumes there is going to be the “big one” whenever racing takes place at those two tracks.
Half the field involved in one incident.
It may be time for NASCAR to find a way to stop what causes drivers to run lap after lap in two- or three-wide formation.
It makes for interesting racing, but everyone knows the slightest mistake will wreck numerous race cars and possibly injure a driver.
There is one more race this season at Talladega, and everyone will be watching for the “big one” to take place.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Congratulations to Davey Hamilton Jr. for winning his first USAC Silver Crown race at Gateway on Sunday.
It was also the first win for the new Legacy chassis.
Ohio driver Tanner Tecco captured his first feature win with the Kenyon Midget Series on Friday at Circle City Raceway.
Tecco stayed glued to the low groove while current points leader Kyle Ford made the most of the high line.
In the last three Kenyon Midget Series races, Tecco has recorded three podium finishes.
Always exciting to see a first-time winner in any series.