When historians look back on the presidential term of Jimmy Carter, his four years in office will offer a mixed bag.
As a history buff, among my favorite U.S. presidents are Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt and George H.W. Bush.
I can remember the terms of every president since John F. Kennedy.
This past week, the nation learned that Carter has returned to his hometown of Plains, Ga., to enter hospice to be surrounded by family as his remarkable life comes to close.
Carter will always be remembered as the president who probably accomplished more once he left the Oval Office than any other — from his involvement with Habitat for Humanity, working to build a home at the age of 95, to his work in the international community.
Several years ago, my wife Kelly and I took a trip to Plains in the Peach State.
Plains is probably not as big as Lapel. But the community has embraced the man who served as governor and went on to the presidency.
There was an oversized peanut with Carter’s wide grin. The school he attended is a museum.
The Carter family home is on the main street, and locals were quick to point out that there were times Jimmy and Rosalynn, accompanied by the Secret Service, walked to the only store.
Outside of Plains is a simple white house where Carter grew up. Even in those days of segregation in the South many, of his playmates were Black.
We returned to Plains to attend a Sunday school class being taught by Carter at the Maranatha Baptist Church.
Arriving at the church, our car was scanned by the Secret Service and we were checked before entering the packed church.
At first we were told the church was full and we would have to watch on a closed circuit broadcast in an adjoining room.
Shortly afterward we were ushered into the choir section of the church and sat behind Carter as he taught the class.
He asked those in attendance what state they were from and commented on the latest political news. But the lesson was straight from the Bible.
We were also able to get our picture taken with the Carters with the admonishment we couldn’t talk or touch the presidential couple.
Jimmy Carter’s legacy should be that he taught us how to live a life of fulfillment while always being willing to help others.