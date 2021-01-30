It’s likely the Indiana General Assembly will be unable to complete all of its tasks by the April 30 deadline.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced this week it is unlikely to provide the certified 2020 census numbers to states before the end of April, and maybe not until July.
What makes the delay significant is that lawmakers are required to use the population data to draw new state maps for the nine Congressional Districts and all 150 House and Senate districts of the Indiana legislature.
A one-day special session in 2018 cost taxpayers $30,000.
So unless employees of the Census Bureau work around the clock over the next few weeks, it is unlikely the new maps will be drawn and voted on before May 1.
Granted, a lot of work can be done by the legislative staff regarding the drawing of new districts before lawmakers return to Indianapolis. But with Republicans having control of the governor’s office and supermajorities in both the House and Senate, the entire process will be closely watched by Democrats and independent observers.
For years, Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, and others have pushed for the creation of an independent redistricting commission to draw the maps. It will be proposed again this year and, as in years past, nothing will be accomplished.
Undoubtedly, computer programs will be used to reconfigure the districts, with both parties presenting proposals that may or may not benefit their respective candidates.
There should be little doubt the Republican Party will be interested in protecting their current members and possibly seek to increase those numbers.
Since the November election, there has been speculation that GOP leaders will seek to change Anderson Rep. Terri Austin’s district to perhaps help Kyle Pierce win the seat. Austin’s District 35 is centered in Anderson, which remains a lone strength of the Democratic Party in Madison County.
Adding a township or two to the north, which tends to vote Republican, could give Pierce a needed boost after he lost by 1,500 votes last year.
The census figures could also affect the city council districts in Anderson, Elwood and Alexandria, along with the Madison County Council districts — which for the most part have remained unchanged for close to two decades.
As population growth continues in the southern part of the county, the council district boundary lines should shift toward Pendleton, Ingalls and Lapel.
In some respects, the same trend is evident in Anderson as the population growth is along Interstate 69 and in Council District 3.
Once the population numbers become official, there will be a lot of interest in how in particular the congressional and legislative district maps are drawn for the next decade.
The process doesn’t bode well for the already-struggling Indiana Democratic Party.
