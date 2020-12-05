There should be little doubt that the way the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic will change in January.
During his transition into the nation’s highest elective office, President-elect Joe Biden has already put together a team of medical experts to consider how to contain the spread of COVID-19.
There are media reports that Biden will ask Americans to wear masks in public during his first 100 days in office if they’re unable to social distance.
Whether you agree or disagree with their policies, since last March it has to be recognized that President Donald Trump, and to an extent Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, viewed the threat differently.
Just over 100 years ago the world was in the midst of the Spanish flu pandemic that lasted from 1918 to 1920.
In Indiana there were approximately 350,000 people who contracted the flu; an estimated 15,000 Hoosiers died.
Back then, county health officials ordered the closing of schools, churches and areas of amusement. Restaurants were allowed to remain open but had to boil their cooking and serving utensils.
The situation in Anderson and Elwood was so dire that the federal government stepped in to help stop the spread of the flu.
Those who contracted the flu or were exposed to it were required to stay at home with a posted notice on the door that the house was under quarantine. They couldn’t leave their dwellings until they didn’t show any signs of the flu for five days.
Indianapolis was the hardest hit community in the state and there was a requirement for people to wear masks. Fines of $1,000 were issued for non-compliance.
Up until this time there has been no federal or state mandate for the wearing of masks.
Three cities in northern Indiana are on the verge of implementing a fine system for the non-wearing of masks in Elkhart County.
The Elkhart County Commissioners have passed several ordinances adding a fine structure for businesses and organizations that don’t comply with face mask usage.
The structure includes: a warning for the first incident, the second time a fine of up to $2,500, and subsequent violations carrying a fine of up to $5,000.
Actual enforcement is not specified, but the three mayors indicated enforcement teams would be designated.
As of Friday there have been 5,867 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Madison County and 125 deaths. The county is following the governor’s lead.
Compare society in 2020 with that of 100 years ago.
There was no television or internet to provide news and entertainment. There was no unemployment insurance to cover a person’s wage loss if a business closed.
Today we have many entertainment options available, schools are being conducted by internet, shopping continues and people are working from home.
The federal government has extended unemployment benefits and most Americans received a $1,200 check as part of a stimulus package passed earlier this year.
Until a vaccine is readily available, all we can do to protect ourselves and each other is to wear masks and practice social distancing.
It’s really not that difficult of a task.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.