There are things I like about the IndyCar race on the street course in Nashville, but some changes in the circuit are demanding of change.
It’s awesome to see the IndyCars race across the bridge over the Cumberland River.
The problem with any street course is the race is taking place on city streets.
For the second consecutive year, the IndyCar race in Nashville, Tennessee, saw too many cautions which limited the number of green flag laps.
The narrow city streets lend itself to multiple car pile-ups, which knocked a number of drivers out of contention.
The narrow street problem doesn’t seem to come into play as much when IndyCar competes at St. Petersburg, Florida, Long Beach, California, and Toronto.
I don’t know the street layout in Nashville, but it would seem possible some of the narrower streets really only wide enough for one car could be eliminated and an alternate route selected for the race.
The events last weekend at Nashville made me think of what the NASCAR Cup race next year on the streets of Chicago will look like.
The stock cars are wider and heavier, and if the streets for the Chicago race are as narrow, fans are going to see a lot of caution laps.
Another potential problem is the heavier stock cars with more downforce than the average vehicle using the streets could result in a failure of the pavement.
It’s doubtful the NASCAR teams will want to compete on a track that is coming apart with potholes.
We all remember the disaster at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway a year ago when the Cup cars tore up the surface in a chicane resulting in numerous incidents.
IndyCar has a year to consider changes in Nashville, and NASCAR has the same amount of time to come up with a circuit that eliminates as many narrow city streets as possible.
I believe NASCAR made a mistake by eliminating the race at Road America, a true road course, for the streets of Chicago.
If officials wanted to bring a race to Chicago, they should have kept Road America on the schedule and eliminated a race at a cookie cutter 1.5-mile track like Kansas.
NASCAR had an oval track in nearby Joilet, Illinois, Chicagoland Speedway used to host all three touring divisions.
It closed during the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2021 and was not on the schedule for any NASCAR series in 2022 and is unlikely to return in 2023.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Kevin Harvick broke a 65-race winless streak last weekend at Michigan International Speedway and for the moment has him locked into the Chase field.
With three races remaining before the Chase, there have been 15 different winners for 16 spots in the championship round.
The three remaining races are the 1-mile track at Richmond, the Watkins Glen road course and the Daytona superspeedway.
There’s a good chance a 16th race winner could be added at the Glen or Daytona.
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are battling for the final Chase spot if it’s based on points.
The wild-card race is at Daytona, where anyone can win.