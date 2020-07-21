With a scheduled eight races remaining before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, there are 10 of the 16 spots spoken for.
Race winners through the first 26 races that are competing full-time are locked into the field of 16 to start the playoffs.
The surprise drivers that are locked into the championship playoff picture are Austin Dillon and rookie Cole Custer.
It’s not surprising Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman are locked in with victories.
Drivers still looking for their first victory at this point include Kyle and Kurt Busch, William Byron and Clint Bowyer.
Although seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is not locked in to the Chase, that’s not much of a surprise since he hasn't won in several years and is barely hanging onto 16th place in the point standings.
So which driver is likely to score a victory before the Chase starts? Kyle Busch, Bowyer and Byron would be at the top of the list.
There has been a lot of discussion following the race last weekend when Quin Hoff made a rookie mistake in trying to enter pit road and caused a big crash.
Hoff has made 18 starts this year and has hardly been heard of in the media until last Sunday. He did make 17 starts in 2019.
The opinion is being expressed NASCAR needs to do a better job of assessing a driver’s ability before being allowed to compete at the Cup level.
The problem is money talks, and a driver with the right sponsors or personal wealth can buy a seat in a race.
Unlike in years past, there is no true feeder system in place. There was a time when a driver could prove their abilities in a race car with the former American Speed Association and ARCA Series.
ARCA is still around, but very few drivers have made the climb to the Cup Series ranks. Some ARCA drivers are competing in the Truck and Xfinity Series.
Maybe NASCAR has to develop a rookie orientation program, similar to the one used for the Indianapolis 500, in which a driver has to show the ability to control a race car at set speeds for a specified number of laps.
Even that doesn’t help when a driver has their helmet buckled on too tight and makes a dumb or overly aggressive move.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was a good weekend for Team Penske at Iowa Speedway with Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden recording their first victories of 2020.
Pagenaud is second in points but is 51 behind Scott Dixon, who has scored three wins this year.
Dixon’s teammate Felix Rosenqvist is the only other IndyCar race winner this year.
