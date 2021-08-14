For close to 90 minutes the Anderson City Council debated on whether or not to conduct the annual budget review hearings in person.
It turned out to be much ado about nothing.
Since the pandemic struck in 2020, there have been no in-person meetings of the city council or other city boards or commissions.
In fact, to enter the building, a visitor must be wearing a mask, receive a temperature check at the east entrance and have an appointment.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has instituted the measures to protect city workers from contracting COVID-19. With the recent increase in infections, the policy certainly seems appropriate.
This week members of the city council will review the 2022 budget with Broderick and the various department heads.
Councilmen Ollie H. Dixon and Jon Bell wanted the budget review hearings to take place in person at the city building.
Council President Ty Bibbs was opposed to the idea and indicated the rest of the council could vote to override his decision.
Bibbs advocated for continuing council meetings on Zoom and noted people are not wearing masks or getting vaccinated, which is resulting in the uptick in positive cases.
Dixon and Bell suggested that some council members could meet in the city hall auditorium and allow the public to comment.
They both said if council members didn’t want to attend in person, they could continue to meet on Zoom.
Darren Grile in the city’s IT department said the city building didn’t have the technology to support the proposals.
Grile also said if council members are at the city building and watching via the internet, there would be feedback problems.
During most of the council’s Zoom meetings for the past months the internet connections drift in and out and council members and the public cannot be heard clearly.
Protocols are not followed with council members interrupting or talking over each other. The protocol is a council member is expected to request recognition to speak from Bibbs.
It should be noted that Madison County officials have been meeting in person since the pandemic struck.
On Thursday, Bell insisted the public should have an opportunity to attend an in-person budget hearing to ask questions or comment on the 2022 budget.
I have been covering city and county budget hearings in Central Indiana for more than four decades.
It’s a rare occurrence when members of the public attend the budget sessions. In fact, there have been many times that elected city and county officials failed to attend.
The city administration presents the budget, and the department heads appear to allow council members to ask questions about the budgets for the police, fire and street departments.
So after all the discussion, no motion was made to conduct the hearings in person. The budget will be discussed on Zoom.
Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide’s column publishes Saturdays. Contact him at ken.delabastide@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.