Just how hard it will be for the city of Anderson and, perhaps in the future other Madison County communities, to reform policies for police departments became clearer this week.
On Thursday, the Anderson City Council spent more than two hours discussing and debating a proposed ordinance sought by community activist Lindsay Brown.
The Zoom meeting – which lasted almost four hours – at times resembled a scene from a “Keystone Cops” movie.
President Lance Stephenson tried his best to keep some semblance of order during the meeting, but council members consistently spoke over each other during the discussion.
It became heated at times.
At one point, Councilman Rick Muir said that Stephenson should recognize those who wanted to speak.
Council members interrupting each other has been a regular occurrence at council meetings in the past, and the task of keeping order has proven to be even more difficult during Zoom meetings.
One thing that was evident during the meeting is that more council members, community members and the administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. agree that reform is needed.
The Broderick administration contends the ordinance as drafted is not valid because it circumvents Indiana state law that outlines disciplinary procedures for police officers and firefighters.
Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, raised concerns about the proposed ordinance.
Whatever form the ordinance eventually takes through two additional chances for the council to make changes must be legal or it will be challenged in a court.
During the Thursday meeting, Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes and several members of the public commented that local residents demand that something be done.
Broderick and Police Chief Jake Brown have already banned the use of chokeholds during arrests, and the ordinance goes further to ban knees on the neck and no-knock serving of warrants.
The city administration is in the process of purchasing body and in-car cameras for police officers, so there will be video and audio records of interactions with the public.
Stephenson, to his credit, is in the process of forming a nine-member committee consisting of council members, the FOP, city and city council attorneys and members of the public.
A meeting of the committee is scheduled for July 21, which has to be open to the public through the Indiana Open Door law.
It’s critical that cooler heads prevail during the committee meetings and the discussion remains on topic and doesn’t disintegrate into personal attacks.
Anderson has an opportunity to be a leader in not only Indiana, but the nation, when it comes to implementing police department reforms.
Brown has already indicated his intent to present a similar ordinance to Madison County officials, so it’s likely efforts will also be made in Elwood, Alexandria and Pendleton.
This is an opportunity for all the residents of Anderson, and eventually throughout Madison County, to work together to make this a better place to live, work and play.
