Another month has passed and still the Democrats in control of Anderson city government can’t agree on how to utilize $23.1 million from the federal government.
At the start of the year, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced a proposal on how to spend the American Rescue Plan funding, including $3.6 million for employee COVID-19 bonus pay and $9 million to upgrade the city’s water system.
It included funding for several other community concerns including housing, the homeless and funding for not-for-profits.
The Broderick administration also conducted two public meetings to explain his proposal and to hear recommendations from the community. The Anderson City Council had at least two additional meetings.
After six months, not a dime of the $23.1 million has been spent to benefit the community. This week, Council President Rebecca Crumes said city officials were at a stalemate.
The stalemate is over the proposed $3.6 million the mayor has proposed for employee bonuses.
A committee of three council members, including Crumes, fellow Democrat Ollie H. Dixon and Republican Jon Bell, is expected to negotiate an agreement with the Broderick administration.
For months, there has been no report from the committee. The fact that officials are at a stalemate should not shock local residents.
As Crumes stated, some council members don’t want to provide any bonuses, some want to reduce the amount of the proposed bonus, and a third group wants to expand the pool of employees that would be considered essential workers.
The city’s funds shouldn’t be given to employees of privately owned businesses. If the council believes a grocery store or convenience store worker should receive a pandemic-related bonus, they should encourage the owner to provide the funding, not advocate the use of public tax dollars.
Bell asked how the city’s proposed bonus compares to other Indiana communities. Bell could easily obtain that information from the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns or the internet.
What the stalemate means is that all the back-and-forth political banter is a delaying tactic as the council and mayor battle over control of the funds.
It didn’t help matters that a month ago the council rolled the dice on a proposed $6 million bond to purchase the Flagship building from Anderson University and came up with “snake eyes.”
Instead of getting two seats on the Flagship board, the council ended up with none and the Broderick administration did an end run to obtain the funding as a cash payment from the Redevelopment Commission.
It’s probably time to put the bonus pay question on the back burner and for the Democrats on the council and in the mayor’s office to reach an agreement on how to use some of the $23.1 million to benefit Anderson.
The clock is ticking, and the community is waiting for a show of leadership from city officials.