Communication is a two-way street.
It’s important in personal relationships but equally important when it comes to our elected officials.
To borrow a line from the classic movie “Cool Hand Luke,” when it comes to local officials, “what we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.”
Up until this year there was a noticeable lack of communication between members of the Madison County Council and the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
There were numerous county council meetings in 2019 and 2020 where it was obvious that there was no communication taking place among the elected officials.
The result was important decisions being left in limbo, include the implementation of vote centers, the feasibility study for the need of a new jail and paying for a county attorney.
Thus far in 2021 the county has adopted vote centers for future elections and progress is being made on construction of a new jail facility.
The lack of communication has been a point of contention at times between the Anderson City Council and several mayors.
It was evident during the two terms of Republican Kevin Smith and the Democrats on the city council and has continued during the administration of Democratic Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and the members of the same party on the council.
Rarely does a city council meeting take place without at least one member expressing frustration with a lack of communication with the Broderick administration.
Within the past month the Broderick administration appointed Levi Cox as the new street commissioner.
None of the council members or the public was made aware of the appointment until this week.
Mayors have the responsibility of appointing department heads without consulting members of the city council.
But it shouldn’t be difficult for any administration, in this day and age of electronic communications, to inform council members of an appointment.
During the next 18 months, it will be important for the county and the administrations in the county’s three biggest cities to open the lines of communication with their respective legislative bodies and the public.
The preparation of 2022 budgets will begin in earnest shortly with crucial decisions to be made on spending.
But all the government entities will decide how to spend over the next two years the funds received from the federal government to cover pandemic expenses and through the American Recovery Plan.
Madison County has received $25 million and Anderson $28 million to be spent equally over the next two years.
The federal government has issued some guidelines on how those funds are to be utilized.
How the money is spent should not be a decision made solely by the mayors of Anderson, Elwood and Alexandria and the Madison County Commissioners.
There should be back-and-forth communications with the council members and the public on the planned expenditures.
This could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make significant improvements throughout Madison County.
Let’s hope the communications become a two-way street.
