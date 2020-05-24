Not since Phil Sharp served in the U.S. House in the mid -to the early 1980s has a Democrat represented Madison County.
A long line of conservative Republicans has represented the county in almost four decades.
Every time the seat became open on the Republican ticket a long line of candidates declared their intention to seek the Congressional nomination.
That has been no surprise since the district, no matter what number it carried over the years, was always considered one of the strongest GOP strongholds in the country.
So when Susan Brooks announced last year that she would not seek another term in the U.S. House, everyone that follows Indiana politics expected a number of Republicans to file for the nomination and maybe a few Democrats.
On the Democratic side of the primary ballot it was not surprising that Dee Thornton announced her intention to seek the nomination for a second time.
With an underfunded campaign in 2018, Thornton received 43.2% of the vote against Brooks.
For a second campaign, Thornton is facing a well-funded opponent, this time in the primary. Christina Hale, who was the party’s nominee for Lt. Governor in 2016, is seeking the 5th District nomination and has raised more than $1 million.
Thornton has raised $60,873 to go along with a beginning balance of $37,000.
State and national Democratic Party leaders believe they have a chance at winning the 5th District seat based on Thornton’s strong showing and no incumbent in the race.
Hale has garnered endorsements at the state and national level and is obviously getting financial support.
Republicans came out of the woodwork to seek the party’s nomination to replace Brooks on the ballot, 15 in all.
Realistically out of the 15 candidates on the ballot, there were only five serious challengers for the nomination.
The problem for all 15 of the candidates is twofold. How to get name recognition because only one ran statewide in the past, and how to break out of the pack.
A recent poll conducted by the conservative Club For Growth covering the period from May 11 to May 13 showed some interesting preliminary numbers.
State senator Victoria Spartz had the support of 32% of those surveyed.
She was followed by former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi, who had his license to practice law suspended in the past, with 14%, followed by Beth Henderson with 13%.
Henderson had to be disappointed with her showing because her campaign has been airing television commercials for several weeks.
It also had to be devastating for the campaign of Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell with only 5% of the support.
Several candidates have lots of ground to make up in a very short period of time.
Nine of the Republicans combined attracted 10% support from those polled.
What could be encouraging for those struggling for support is the fact that 21% were undecided.
