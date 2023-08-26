When opportunity knocks more than once, the prudent individual, business or government entity should take advantage of a second chance.
Although no one is beating down the proverbial door of the Anderson City Council, there is an opportunity to resolve a pending issue that could prove costly to taxpayers.
As required by law, new legislative districts are to be redrawn every 10 years following the official U.S. Census.
Last December the Anderson City Council decided not to redraw the boundaries for the six district seats on the council.
This action followed an offer by a professor at Ball State University to have her class redraw the district lines at no cost to taxpayers.
Council members were urged in December to redraw the boundary lines, something that hadn’t been effectively done for more than three decades.
Not one member of the city council — at the December meeting or in previous meetings — made a motion to begin the redistricting process.
The redistricting question is not one of civil rights, but equal representation for all citizens. Federal law does provide for the protecting of legislative districts for minorities.
In June a lawsuit was filed challenging the council’s districts and asking for a special election in 2024.
Here is where opportunity is knocking for a second time on the council’s door.
The council can vote now to redistrict based on the 2020 census.
This will allow the council to determine the lines of the six districts. If the lawsuit is successful, a federal judge will appoint someone to draw the districts.
Council president Rebecca Crumes has stated numerous times that she doesn’t trust the census numbers because during the COVID-19 pandemic, she says, census workers didn’t do their jobs.
The fact is, the census numbers have been validated and no one in Anderson or Madison County has filed a lawsuit challenging the numbers.
Moving forward with redistricting now would accomplish several things.
The council can introduce in federal court a decision to move forward with redistricting.
Local officials, and not some unknown party, could draw the lines, hope the judge accepts the new lines and agree to pay legal costs.
Finally, it could save taxpayers money in the long run since the council wants $400,000 for legal representation.
It’s time for someone on the council to step to the plate and resolve this issue.