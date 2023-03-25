As expected, there is a lot of interest in Anderson when it comes to the primary election that will determine who will be running for mayor.
But just as important to both parties and the potential mayoral candidates will be the political makeup of the Anderson City Council.
Currently the Democratic Party has a 7-2 majority on the council, and for most of the past four years its relationship with incumbent Democratic Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has been contentious at times.
A certainty is that there will be at least one new member of the council starting in 2024 with the decision by Republican Jon Bell to forego a run in the 3rd District for a chance to be the party’s mayoral candidate.
The crucial races when it comes to the political makeup of the council are the three at-large seats.
No Republican has been elected to an at-large seat on the city council since the 1979 election cycle.
That year, Republican Thomas McMahan was elected mayor and three members of his party won the at-large races.
That success lasted four years before all three incumbent GOP members lost bids for re-election.
Democratic incumbents Rebecca Crumes and Ty Bibbs are both seeking re-election; incumbent Rick Muir decided not to seek another term.
Four other Democrats are seeking an at-large nomination.
Meredith “Coco” Armstrong lost a bid for a nomination in 2019 and Robin Wagner lost bids in both 2015 and 2019.
Tim Funk, chairman of the local Democratic Party, lost a bid in the 1st District four years ago to incumbent Republican Jennifer Culp. Jahnae Erpenbach is running for office for the first time.
All eyes are going to be in the city’s 4th District, which is predominantly the minority population in the city.
That area should be considered a base of support for Crumes, Bibbs and Armstrong.
All three have to emerge with enough votes to overcome ballots being cast in the other districts.
On the Republican side of the ballot are three first-time candidates for seats on the city council and two candidates who lost bids in 2015.
Four years ago, the Republican Party had no candidates on the ballot for the at-large seats.
Pete Bitar and Mark Turner came up short in 2015. Larry Savage Jr. lost a run for Alexandria mayor in the GOP primary in 2019.
Rachel Landers and Tiffany Harless are both running for the first time.
Control of the council will be critical for whoever will serve as Anderson mayor for the next four years.