It may be hard to imagine, but the number of people killed or injured in the country this year in mass shootings easily surpasses the population of Frankton.
According to the Gun Violence Archive website, there have been 365 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year.
Those shootings resulted in the deaths of 439 people and injuries to 1,496 individuals.
Over the July 4 holiday alone there were 22 mass shootings reported which killed 20 people and injured 126.
Those incidents took place at block parties and celebrations of the holiday and family gatherings.
“This is a societal problem that we’re dealing with, a mass shooting where a disagreement turns into 28 people shot. This is insanity,” an emotional Bill Ferguson, president of the Maryland State Senate, said following a mass shooting that occurred at a Baltimore block party on Sunday. “This cannot be the society that we are expected to live in. We have to do better.”
That incident resulted in the deaths of two people.
The emotional impact of the mass shootings has to be devastating for family members who witnessed a loved one being shot to death or wounded in the gunfire.
John Cohen, a former U.S. Department of Homeland Security acting undersecretary for intelligence, said the holiday shootings highlighted the challenges law enforcement officials face with more and more people carrying firearms and using them to settle disputes, regardless of innocent people getting caught in the crossfire.
“While typically we look at mass shootings from the perspective of whether it was ideologically motivated or motivated by some perceived grievance fueled by underlying behavioral health challenges, what we have also seen in this current threat environment is an increase of mass casualty violence as a reaction to disputes or disagreements with others,” Cohen, an ABC News contributor, said.
Many states like Indiana no longer require a person to obtain a license to carry a firearm.
We require people to obtain a license to drive a car, become a bartender or barber, but not to carry a firearm.
The problem has to be part of the drug abuse and mental health issues facing individuals.
Back in the day, a disagreement was resolved with fisticuffs. Today it is one or more people drawing a weapon and firing into a crowd of people.
Madison County has been fortunate that no mass shootings have taken place here.
As a community, steps need to be taken to end the gun violence. The loss of one life is one too many.