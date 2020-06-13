There should be little doubt the next seven months for Madison County officials and, more importantly, for residents will be a bumpy ride.
The outcome of the Republican Party primary is producing political in-fighting between the county council and the commissioners. The primary brought the split between two factions of the party to the surface last week. The end result could be an impact on the 2021 budget in the millions of dollars if a compromise cannot be reached.
For quite some time the commissioners and council have been at odds concerning the amount being spent on attorney fees. Last year when Republican Kelly Gaskill was elected as a commissioner there was a shift on the balance of power. For the most part Gaskill has sided with Commissioner Mike Phipps.
Phipps and Gaskill decided at the start of 2019 to replace the Elwood-based law firm of Jeff Graham and Ashley Hopper with the Indianapolis firm of Bose McKinney & Evans. The hourly rate charged by Bose McKinney & Evans was almost double what Graham had been charging.
The council this week denied the commissioners' request for an additional $171,000 to pay attorney fees. It would have increased the spending for legal representation to $300,000 for the first five months of the year.
As was noted by the commissioners, with no money available to pay, the county is without an attorney. I’ve covered Indiana government since 1977 and have never seen a local governmental unit without legal counsel.
Undoubtedly, there are tort claims and civil lawsuits the county is facing. Without an appointed county attorney, who will represent the county, and how much will it cost? Resolving the issue of legal counsel for the county should be the top priority for all involved.
The other unknown that could have a significantly larger impact on county taxpayers is what rate the commissioners will set for the Cumulative Bridge Fund.
The tax rate is currently 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The commissioners have until July 1 to set the bridge fund tax rate for 2021 taxes payable in 2022. They could increase the bridge fund tax rate to 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which would cost the county’s general operating budget an estimated $3 million.
Taking $3 million from the county’s general operating fund would affect public safety, the criminal justice system and numerous county departments.
Gaskill said that without legal counsel there will be no commissioner meetings for the near future. So the tax rate for the cumulative bridge fund could be a moot issue.
Come next January there will be changes on both the County Council and the Board of Commissioners. There will be at least two new members on the seven-member council in 2021.
Gaskill said it best by stating it’s time to stop playing politics and do the job they were elected to do.
County taxpayers will probably be keeping a close eye on how this all plays out before November.
