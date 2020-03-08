Madison County has struggled to implement vote centers ever since the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation to allow them in counties.
Former Secretary of State Connie Lawson did a study in 2013 that found vote centers can produce significant savings for counties and provide more flexibility for local election officials and voters.
The first effort in the county came in 2013. But when Madison County Democratic Party chair Ludy Watkins replaced Paul Wilson on the Election Board, the effort died. At the time, Watkins said she had reservations about vote centers.
The issue resurfaced last year when Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt started the process to open vote centers in the county.
Pratt broached the topic last July during a meeting with Commissioner Kelly Gaskill, Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs and representatives from Election Systems & Software.
In August, the Madison County Board of Commissioners approved a lease with ES&S to purchase 170 new voting machines for paper ballots.
The number of required voting machines was reduced from 400 to 170, and Pratt indicated it was to implement vote centers in 2020.
Members of the Madison County Council believed everyone was on board with the vote centers and reduced the budget.
On Nov. 4, the commissioners approved a 10-year lease in the amount of $976,995 to purchase the machines. Again, Pratt indicated it was for vote centers.
In February, the Election Board rolled out the vote center plan to the public.
At that meeting, the board added the Zion Baptist Church as an early voting site at the request of Commissioner Mike Phipps.
That’s when things got interesting.
Prior to the Feb. 24 meeting of the commissioners, the County Council adopted a resolution to designate the county as a vote center county.
But at the commissioners’ meeting, Gaskill and Phipps didn’t second a motion made by John Richwine to approve an adopting resolution.
Both Phipps and Gaskill indicated they wanted to wait until the Election Board took final action, scheduled for last Monday, and asked why the plan wasn’t announced prior to February.
Richwine called a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners to consider the resolution and to approve the leasing of electronic poll books for the vote centers; he was the only commissioner in attendance.
The county was facing a deadline to submit a plan to the state and another deadline to order additional equipment at a cost of $870,000.
So now the county is left scrambling to find the funding to purchase the additional voting machines for one election cycle in 2020.
The county can borrow the funds, which would impact county taxpayers. Or it can reduce the county’s group insurance reserve fund.
Currently there is $1.9 million in that fund. The problem is that reducing the reserve fund could result in an increase in insurance costs for county employees.
Local officials are now between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the funding.
