Sometime within the next year, it’s likely that Madison County officials will make the decision to build a new jail.
The current facility is decades old and maintenance and repair costs have accelerated, straining county funds.
It also doesn’t have enough beds for those incarcerated and the ability to segregate offenders is extremely limited.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger has been advocating for over a year that a jail feasibility study be conducted to determine how big a facility is required and the potential costs.
The estimate is that the cost will be more than $50 million, and that increases on an annual basis.
There are funding options other than placing the burden solely on property taxes. It also offers other opportunities for the local community.
One funding option was used in the past when the county’s juvenile detention center was constructed and should be considered again.
When that facility was built, the county received approval from the Indiana General Assembly to utilize a portion of the food and beverage tax revenues.
Madison County received a percentage of the tax revenues to pay for the facility. Once the bonds were retired, the legislation specified that the city of Anderson would again receive the majority of the funding with the county’s share being available for local communities.
This option should be at the top of what is being considered to fund a new jail.
The second option was provided by the Indiana Legislature in 2018 that allows a county to increase its local option income tax by .02% to pay for a correctional facility.
Instead of having all the taxing units vote on the increase, lawmakers left it up to the discretion of the county councils.
In 2019 the local option income tax in Madison County generated $24.2 million with county government receiving $9.8 million and $2.3 million for public safety costs. A .02% increase would raise about $500,000 per year.
I’m estimating that through an income tax increase and a share of the food and beverage tax revenues, the county would have in excess of $1 million annually to pay for a new jail.
There could be federal grant funds available if a new jail has a mental health and drug treatment facility attached to it and if the construction takes place outside the city of Anderson.
Once the jail feasibility study starts, county officials have to get input from the public. But a first step should be seeking approval from the Indiana General Assembly to use a portion of the food and beverage tax revenues to finance the cost.
The current jail should never have been constructed on prime real estate along the White River. In the future the county could sell the property for a potential economic development project. It’s easy to envision a restaurant on the site overlooking the White River.
All options for construction of a jail have to be taken into consideration.
