Many people this week have probably thought about what they’re thankful for at this time of the year.
Thanksgiving Day and the approaching Christmas and New Year’s holidays always seem to make people reflect on the past and look with hope to the future.
This week, local residents gathered to help prepare and deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need.
As they have done for many years, James Warner and Tom Snyder spend countless hours preparing for the annual meal that was started in Anderson more than three decades ago by the Gospel Highlight singing group.
After missing a year because of the pandemic, the event returned in earnest at a new location the Zion Baptist Church for carry-out and delivery only.
Everyone at the site expressed excitement at the return of the Thanksgiving Day tradition. The only thing missing was the ability to serve meals at the church.
The delivery and providing of meals is important, but of equal value is the chance for people to join together in fellowship.
People from all walks of life were at Zion Baptist Church, including members of the Anderson High School Boys basketball team, D26 students, local officials and community members.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino helped with the turkeys at two locations.
The Anderson Police Department provided traffic control and delivered meals throughout the day.
“it shows there is a need,” said State Sen. Tim Lanane, who has volunteered for at least 25 years, “and we’re taking care of the need.”
Despite the warmth and excitement of the day, more than one person commented on what may happen when Warner and Snyder can no longer organize the event and the months of planning.
The question was asked: Where will the next community leaders come from?
Those new leaders are being prepared at the Anderson Leadership Academy on an annual basis.
It only takes one person to keep a dream alive. Knowing this community someone or some group will step up.
The caring spirit was not just found at Zion Baptist Church.
The Christian Center stepped up again to provide as many as 300 meals at several locations, including a pick-up site in Elwood.
Lapel residents started the day with the annual Gobble Wobble to raise funds for the local food pantry, and students at the Lapel Elementary School collected 3,100 pounds of food.
Next month, the annual Cops & Kids event will take place which is organized by the Fraternal Order of Police to raise funds to provide Christmas for children.
There is also the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign taking place to provide assistance to needy families.
Madison County residents, despite some struggles, have a lot to be thankful for at this time of the year.
All we have to do is look around us, share a smile, a good word and volunteer or donate for the good of the greater community.
