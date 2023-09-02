When it comes to spending its American Rescue Plan funds, Madison County appears to be at a standstill.
When the funds were awarded, the county established a leadership team and another team for community engagement.
The community engagement team has not conducted any meetings since it was established in 2022; the last action on any of the federal funding took place last February.
The county commissioners and council approved spending $1.7 million of the ARP funds in February for the community justice system.
Prior to that, funds were allocated for four studies including a park development plan, transportation and utilities.
As of Friday, the results of those studies, if completed, have not been made public.
Madison County has $20 million remaining in ARP funds that have to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
County officials said the public would have opportunities to comment on how the funds should be spent for the benefit of local residents.
There have been no meetings to get public input, and the other entities that have applied for the federal funding are various departments of county government.
The City of Anderson has conducted several public meetings and should be announcing which individuals, businesses and nonprofits have been awarded funding.
It’s expected a second application period will start before the end of the year for small business and homeowner assistance funds.
The city was awarded $23.1 million and to date has set aside $9 million for water infrastructure improvements and $3 million for premium pay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To its credit, the city did name local residents, business owners and government officials to serve on a number of committees to determine how the ARP funds would be distributed.
Most people knew — or at least expected — it would be a drawn-out process to allocate and distribute the available funding.
But the county’s effort is moving at a snail’s pace.
A legitimate question is, where is the bottleneck?
Has the engagement committee been unable to agree on when and how to conduct public meetings?
Have the commissioners and council made any progress on how much money will be available for projects recommended by local citizens?
With no county elections taking place this year, county officials should be intent on starting the process before the end of the year.
Otherwise, it will become embroiled in county politics in 2024.