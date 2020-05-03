There should be little doubt that the coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the finances of local governmental units.
With most of the Indiana economy shut down for more than a month, what it means for local units of government is fewer tax dollars flowing into coffers to fund essential services.
Local option income tax funding, food and beverage tax revenues and property tax revenues – notably from Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino – have dried up.
The state has also delayed property tax payments for several months, money local units of government depend on to pay expenditures for the next six months.
So with all these financial unknowns, it is interesting to see that Madison County officials, instead of working to resolve any future fiscal woes, are exchanging harsh words.
It started in March and carried over into April and revolves around the annual action required by the Madison County Commissioners to establish a property tax rate for the cumulative bridge fund.
Currently the rate is slightly more than three cents per every $100 of assessed value and has raised approximately $1.1 million per year – an amount that is woefully inadequate to maintain the bridges of Madison County.
Should the tax rate for the bridge fund be increased, it requires a proportionate reduction in the tax rate for the county’s general operating fund, the health or reassessment fund.
On one side of the debate are the members of the Madison County Council and Sheriff Scott Mellinger, who maintain any increase in bridge funding will impact spending on public safety, always underfunded in past budgets.
The commissioners have twice delayed setting a tax rate and have until the end of June to do so thanks to an extension granted by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The commissioners have not indicated a desire to raise the bridge fund tax rate and continue to proclaim they are seeking public input.
Mellinger and the council contend with funding reserves being depleted by the pandemic, now is not the time to raise the bridge fund tax rate.
But the discussion has dissolved into one of spending. Commissioner Mike Phipps has proclaimed spending is down for the first four months of 2020.
Council President Pete Heuer contends it has increased.
Phipps has countered the increase is a result of one-time costs out of the control of the commissioners.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of Commissioners, ended the discussion last week by saying she was sending a letter to the county council.
“I will work with the council,” she said. “I hope we can have an adult, productive conversation.”
