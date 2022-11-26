This past week, two things brought back memories of the past and disappointment over the issue of ever-increasing gun violence.
The annual Thanksgiving Day holiday also reminded me of all the people in the Madison County community doing good for others.
This will all come together.
During the week I watched a documentary on the Horn & Hardart Automats that were prevalent in Philadelphia and New York City.
Growing up on Long Island, I can remember my grandfather taking me to the Automat in Brooklyn and giving me a handful of change.
That change allowed me to purchase foods of many varieties from what seemed like an endless display.
But what struck me about the documentary was the fact that famous people like Colin Powell, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Mel Brooks all commented on how the Automat was a “melting pot,” with people sitting together in harmony regardless of their race, sex or creed.
Everyone was welcome at the Automat, and total strangers would share a table, which undoubtedly led to conversations.
Unfortunately, this week the United States experienced the 606th mass shooting of the year. These shootings have left 635 people dead and more than 2,500 wounded.
In recent weeks there have been mass shootings on college campuses, a Colorado club for LGBTQ people and at a Walmart.
But it’s concerning that a mass shooting could take at any time and at any place without a moment’s notice.
So how does all this come back to Madison County?
Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered at Anderson Zion Baptist Church on Thanksgiving Day to provide more than 1,500 meals to residents who might not have a traditional turkey dinner — or a meal at all.
There was a spirit of people coming together for a noble purpose. It’s been the case since annually since 1982, except for the COVID-19 year.
From now on the annual meal will be known as the James Warner Annual Thanksgiving Day dinner. Warner has spearheaded the effort for more than three decades, working tirelessly for sponsors and donations.
I also thought of Kenny Davenport and the members of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police who annually organize the “Cops and Kids” event to provide Christmas for families dealing with financial troubles.
I’m thankful for the organizers, volunteers and donors who work to make Madison County a better place for all.