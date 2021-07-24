There is probably no one who wants to return to the mandatory precautions of 2020 when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Do we really want to return to the days of shuttered businesses, schools closed, no large gatherings for sporting events or concerts and, most importantly, no interaction with family members, particularly in long-term care facilities?
As could be expected – and as medical experts have warned – there has been a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, specifically the Delta variant, throughout the country.
Indiana reported almost 900 new cases last week, but only one death. Most of the new cases being reported are among people who have not been vaccinated.
It’s almost laughable for businesses to post signs on entry doors that masks are not required for people who are fully vaccinated. When you walk into a business, how do you know that the person standing next to you, not wearing a mask, is fully vaccinated? There is no way to tell unless someone at the entrance is checking for vaccination cards.
Granted, wearing a mask can be cumbersome and bothersome, but it’s better than the alternative, which is illness or death.
When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all our brother’s keepers. If you haven’t been vaccinated, then wear a mask for the protection of others. Even if you have been vaccinated, it probably isn’t a bad idea to wear a mask when indoors.
The funniest comment I’ve read thus far is that people are not getting vaccinated because of a fear of a needle.
The slight discomfort doesn’t last long and, if done by an experienced nurse, is barely noticeable.
I’m old enough to remember when the Salk vaccine became available in the 1950s to combat the dreadful disease of polio.
In New York, the Salk vaccine was administered at the local schools. Hundreds of children stood in line to receive vaccination. As could be expected there was a great deal of howling taking place, quickly eased by a lollipop.
Anyone who has served in the military also has received numerous vaccinations against a variety of diseases.
Health officials have stressed that during the summer months when people are gathered outside for activities the spread of COVID-19 would not increase significantly.
Statistics are proving that theory wrong because of the number of people not vaccinated. Only 40% of Madison County residents are fully vaccinated, which lags behind the state average.
What will happen when cooler weather arrives and people spend more time indoors? Will there be another spike in positive cases and deaths?
The local health department has been providing the vaccine this past week at the Madison County 4-H Fair and will do the same at Soulfest in August. Arrangements are made to provide the vaccine at several local schools.
It’s time for county residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. Let’s not return to the 2020 level of precautions.
