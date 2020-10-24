With all the issues facing Indiana and the nation, it only seems fitting that in 2020 the election campaigns would focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across the Hoosier heartland and in states across the nation, there is an unending debate taking place on whether or not wearing a face mask in public and maintaining social distancing apply to all Americans.
Just this week, Ireland and France both announced the implementing of restrictions on large public gatherings; in France a curfew was reinstated because of what officials called a “second wave” of coronavirus cases.
In Indiana and many other states, the number of cases is increasing, as is the number of people with the virus being hospitalized.
Health officials have expressed concerns for several months that there would be a surge in cases when fall arrived and people would presumably begin spending more time indoors.
Added to that is the annual flu season, which could also increase the number of people being hospitalized.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has delayed issuing a mask mandate with penalties and has not rolled back Indiana from Stage 5 of his plans for reopening the state’s economy.
Democrat Woody Myers, who is running against Holcomb for the state’s highest office, has indicated that if he’s elected, there would be a mask mandate with penalties and the pandemic gauge would be rolled back to Stage 4 for most of the state and Stage 3 in select counties.
Then there is Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Donald Rainwater, who is opposed to any state mandate requiring the wearing of masks, calling it an infringement on our rights.
Rainwater is getting more support than Libertarian Party candidates have received in the past, probably because of his stance on the wearing of masks.
He also wants to legalize marijuana in Indiana, something I’m not sure the general public in the Hoosier State supports.
So if Rainwater can tally 10% of the vote, will it impact the race for governor? Not very likely.
But every vote for Rainwater is one less vote for Holcomb.
So if Rainwater can receive 20% of the vote on Nov. 3, it could make the gubernatorial contest a lot closer than expected.
The other interesting campaign-related event this week for the filing of campaign finance reports.
The Indiana Republican Party through their various committees and political action committees has pumped more than $500,000 into the two contested Indiana House races in Madison County.
With close to two weeks remaining in the campaign, that number is going to increase.
According to reports with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, the state GOP has provided Elizabeth Rowray with the most money of any House candidate in her bid to defeat Democrat Melanie Wright in District 35.
The party has also provided Kyle Pierce with $165,000 in his bid to unseat incumbent Democrat Terri Austin in District 36.
Currently Republicans hold a 67-33 majority in the Indiana House.
As Oliver Twist asked: “Can I have more?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.