A quarter of a century ago, the Champion Racing Association staged its inaugural event at Anderson Speedway.
Plymouth driver Brian Ross won that first race for what was then known as the Kendall Indiana Late Model Series.
Ross dominated the early events, but since then there has been a variety of race winners include Johnny VanDoorn, Scott Hantz, Kenny Tweedy and many more.
Since that time, the Champion Racing Association has expanded -- adding pro late models, sportsman late models, street stocks and junior late models to the mainstay of the organization, super late models.
CRA conducts racing today not only in Indiana but Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, Georgia and Tennessee.
The one constant has been racing events at Anderson Speedway.
In the beginning, the super late models would visit the Anderson track numerous times in a single season.
That has changed in recent years to the opening race of the season in April and the running of the Redbud 400 in July.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Super Series made three visits to the track with Cody Coughlin winning two 125-lap races and Carson Hocevar capturing the Redbud 400.
This Saturday the super late models will compete in the Mitch Smith Auto/Perfecto Tool 125, and it’s anticipated there will be a strong field of contenders in the tune-up for the Hubler Auto Group Redbud 400 on July 12.
Expected to compete is three-time Little 500 champion Kody Swanson, Casey Johnson from Wisconsin, Hocevar and local drivers Jack Dossey III, Greg VanAlst and Jeff Marcum.
The Redbud 400 that remains etched in many memories is the year Steve Dorer passed Chase Elliott on the last lap of the 2011 race to win.
Another is Steve Wallace winning the Redbud 400, the first of the Wallace family to accomplish that feat, and calling his dad, Rusty, from the winner’s circle.
Current NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Daniel Hemric have all scored CRA wins on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
It should be an interesting opening night for the CRA Super Series as Coughlin will probably be seeking another victory.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The World of Outlaws Winged Sprint Cars will compete at Kokomo Speedway on Friday for fans of open-wheel racing.
Oklahoma driver Brady Bacon, who is looking to make his first start in the PayLess Little 500 in May for Hoffman Racing, won the USAC Sprint Car race last weekend at Lawrenceburg Speedway.
