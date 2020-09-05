This could be the week that local county officials possibly put lingering issues to rest until the start of the new year.
The Madison County Council and Board of County Commissioners have been at odds concerning the purchase and payment of highway equipment and the seemingly never-ending saga of paying for legal representation.
This coming Wednesday, Madison County for a second time will accept proposals for the purchase of three new dump trucks, tractors and mowing equipment for the highway department.
The equipment that had been delivered by Stoops and Bendle Lawn Equipment has been used for several months by workers with the department.
The county has not made an payment of $585,000 through a lease/payment agreement through Star Bank.
So it will be interesting to see if companies other then Stoops and Bendle submit a proposal for the equipment and if the new price quotes are lower than what the county received last year.
The second issue that could be resolved is how much money will be approved to pay for both the Commissioners’ and Council’s attorneys.
The county council last month approved an additional $25,000 to pay Bose McKinney & Evans for the remainder of the year.
That action came after the council agreed to pay outstanding claims with the Indianapolis-based law firm that was hired by the Commissioners.
To date, the county council has appropriated $320,000 to pay Bose McKinney & Evans this year. The 2020 budgeted amount was $150,000.
Shortly after the council approved the $5,000 per month to pay for the legal costs, the Commissioners requested a transfer of $50,000 from the Group Insurance account to pay for attorney fees.
For 2021, the Commissioners requested $225,000 for attorney costs.
The second item concerning legal fees to be considered by the Madison County Council is a request from $80,000 to pay for the council’s attorney for the remainder of the year.
For this year, the council budgeted $24,000 to cover legal expenses and requested $40,000 for 2021.
So the bottom line for county taxpayers: if all the funding requests for attorney costs are approved, it will mean the county has spent approximately $500,000 on legal costs for the first nine months of 2020.
That doesn’t include any additional legal costs for other county departments during the year.
It’s vital that Madison County, like every other government entity in the state, be represented by an attorney.
There are tort claims to be responded to, writing of ordinances and resolutions, legal documents required for the purchase of goods and services.
An attorney has to insure that all the t’s are crossed and the i’s dotted.
At this point in time, there is no indication of how all these funding requests will play out when the council meets on Tuesday.
Whatever the outcome, local taxpayers can only hope the issues surrounding the purchase of highway department equipment and legal costs are finally put to rest in 2020.
