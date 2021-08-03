With both NASCAR and IndyCar taking two weeks off because of the Olympic Games, both racing series are facing crucial weekends.
IndyCar will make its first appearance on a street course in Nashville that includes two legs of the race crossing the Tennessee River.
It should be an interesting race, and it’s followed by an appearance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the road course with the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.
Following the two races on street and road courses, the IndyCar series will compete on the Gateway oval and finish the year on road courses in Portland and Laguna Seca.
Alex Palou, who has two wins this year, is the current points leader. He has a 39-point margin over Pato O’Ward, also a two-time winner.
But both Palou and O’Ward have not experienced the pressure of going for a championship, and multi-time champions Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden are in striking distance.
Dixon is 56 points behind Palou, and Newgarden is another 13 points back.
It would be a popular win if Newgarden can prevail at his home track of Nashville.
Both Newgarden and Dixon are threats to win at any track and can’t be counted out of the championship chase.
The next two weeks could go a long way to deciding the championship.
For NASCAR Cup drivers, this is crunch time to make the 16-team cutoff to go for the championship.
The Cup drivers are returning at the road courses at Watkins Glen and IMS and then travel to Michigan International Speedway, and the cutoff race is at Daytona.
There are 13 drivers locked in as a result of a victory to date.
Points leader Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick currently hold down the final three spots with four races remaining.
One has to image Chase Elliott, already in the Chase, will probably win one of the road course races. Another strong contender for a road course win is Martin Truex.
Harvick has been dominant recently at MIS, so it’s possible he will punch his ticket into the Chase there.
Daytona is the wild card. With drafting and pack racing, it’s always possible a driver not expected to win will pull into victory lane.
Hamlin is the points leader, and if he retains that spot is locked in — unless three more drivers score a win.
But Hamlin only leads Kyle Larson by 13 points, so there is a distinct possibility Larson could emerge as the points champion in 2021.
Reddick is only five points ahead of Austin Dillon for the final playoff spot, and Chris Buescher is really out of contention because he trails by 121 points.
Buesher needs a win to make the Chase field.
Dillon needs Reddick to stumble in one of the next four races and avoid his own misfortune to earn a playoff spot.
Like in IndyCar, the two road courses for NASCAR leading to the Chase could be significant in setting the field.
OTHER RACING NEWS
Congratulations to Anderson’s Greg VanAlst for scoring a career-best finish in the ARCA race last week at Winchester Speedway.
