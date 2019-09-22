Budget hearings for local units of government can at times be interesting as the executive and legislative branches try to reach a consensus on spending in the coming year.
For the past few years the Madison County Council has been tasked with reducing funding requests by the various departments and offices of county government in an attempt to reach a balanced budget and maintain an adequate operating balance.
Council members have struggled to provide employees with a 1% pay increase for 2019 and 2020.
The budget discussions for the city of Anderson have been quite different as the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has presented balanced budgets, increasing cash reserves and providing non-union employees with pay increases.
Several interesting developments took place this past week when the Anderson City Council conducted the first of two meetings to approve the 2020 budget as proposed by the Broderick administration.
The most unusual happening took place when the council voted on the salary ordinance providing elected officials with a 3% raise.
Councilman Ty Bibbs, as has been his custom in the past, voted no. Bibbs previously stated he was opposed to salary increases for elected officials.
Council President Rebecca Crumes also voted no, stating she didn’t think the salaries paid to the members of the city council were reflective of the role they play.
“Look at our salaries,” she said. “We should be paid more. We’re the lowest paid elected officials.”
In my 40-plus years of covering local government, I have rarely heard an elected official make a case for a pay increases for their elective office.
The current salary for the council members is $13,991 and would increase to $14,010. A check found the following salaries for council members in other Indiana cities: Muncie, $12,597; Richmond, $6,400; Kokomo, $11,087; Elkhart, $16,080; and Terre Haute, $14,165.
The Anderson salary level appears to be similar to other cities.
Secondly, the council failed to adopt the salary ordinance for the executive staff of the Anderson Police Department, which is slated to be 3%.
With only seven members in attendance, the council came up a vote short of the required five votes to pass the ordinance through two of the three required readings.
Councilman Jon Bell asked several questions pertaining to salary range for the executive staff through the city’s job classification system.
Although Bell questioned the administration about the salary range for Police Chief Tony Watters, he didn’t raise the same concerns for the executive staff of the Anderson Fire Department.
Several people have indicated that Bell was opposed to providing Watters with the 3% pay increase, probably because of the negative publicity surrounding the chief for the past few months.
If Bell didn’t want to provide Watters with the salary increase, he could have attempted to amend the ordinance to provide the other members of the executive staff with the raise and excluded the chief.
