About the only good thing to say about the Daytona 500 is it crowned a first-time winner in NASCAR’s Cup Series.
Michael McDowell won for the first time in his Cup career, which included 358 starts over the span of 14 years.
It was a typical Daytona 500 with impatient drivers causing a 16-car crash on Lap 15, eliminating many of the expected front runners.
That was followed by a six-hour rain delay which pushed the remaining laps past 9 p.m. on the East Coast, with the race concluding past midnight.
McDowell was in a position to challenge for the victory when teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski caused a second big crash on the final lap.
At the finish, there were 11 cars running on the lead lap with only four legitimate championship contenders.
Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson were able to avoid all the carnage to at least finish the race.
McDowell only led the final lap while Hamlin, looking to three-peat as Daytona 500 champion, was out front for 98 of the 200 laps.
We all know when any of the three NASCAR divisions are competing at Daytona or Talladega in a restrictor plate race, there is always the potential for huge multi-car crashes.
The first crash Sunday eliminated almost half of the Daytona 500 field.
The problem is obvious. Bump drafting.
NASCAR loves to make rules: Don’t pass under the yellow line, don’t bump draft in the corners.
Maybe it should institute a rule that doesn’t allow bump drafting at the restrictor plate races at all.
The other strategy used by the leading cars is making a move to block.
That’s what Logano did on the final lap Sunday when Keselowski was getting a push from McDowell. Logano pulled down in front of Keselowski and around they went.
End of story.
Even the Associated Press called the Daytona 500 “a waste of time.”
The bump drafting problem also eliminated Anderson’s Greg VanAlst from the ARCA race Saturday.
Gracie Trotter touched off a crash on Lap 28 when she got into the back of Drew Dollar.
It kind of makes one wonder if they understand why there is a brake pedal in those race cars.
But, of course if one driver “checks up” to avoid causing an accident, there is no guarantee the driver behind will also tap the brake pedal.
There was nothing surprising about any of the races at Daytona this past weekend. Just drivers tearing up a bunch of expensive race cars!
NASCAR stays in Daytona this weekend on the road course. That will probably produce better racing.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Three-time Little 500 champion Kody Swanson had an impressive showing at the World Series of Asphalt Racing in Florida.
Swanson won a pro late model race Thursday and captured the championship Friday. Not bad for the first time in a full-bodied stock car.
