There is a disturbing trend happening among Republican Party candidates in Indiana when it comes to debates and candidate forums.
Over the course of the nation’s history there have been notable debates that have changed the course of elections.
One of the most famous is the series of debates in which Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas took part in Illinois during a U.S. Senate campaign.
The first televised presidential debate in 1960 took place between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy.
This year, Republican Diego Morales was a no-show for a televised Secretary of State debate sponsored by the Indiana League of Women Voters.
In the 5th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz has not responded to a challenge to debate by Democrat Jeannie Lee Lake.
According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle, Republican incumbent Jim Banks in the 3rd Congressional District backed out of an agreed-upon debate in Fort Wayne.
Nine Republicans running for office in Hamilton County skipped a League of Women Voters forum.
Instead of taking part in forums or debates, it appears Republican Party candidates are relying on social media to interact with their party faithful.
There is some good news. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young agreeing to a televised debate Sunday with Democrat Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak.
Young is setting an example more Republicans for state and federal offices should follow.
Years ago, there were regular debates held for the seats in the U.S. House in Madison County that were well-attended and often broadcast by public television.
Traditionally in Madison County, this newspaper has partnered with the local League of Women Voters chapter to sponsor a forum for the Anderson mayoral candidates.
As of Friday, there were no candidate forums set for candidates seeking county offices this year. Local residents won’t get the opportunity to see candidates for county sheriff, state Senate or state representative answer questions.
The unknown is, would local Republicans agree to participate?
Every year the local League of Women Voters and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce sponsor three “Third House” sessions for local lawmakers to discuss pending legislation and issues with local residents.
The problem is that a majority of the time, only Democrats Terri Austin and Tim Lanane have attended.
Local Republicans have taken the stance that the League of Women Voters and another group, One Nation Indivisible, favor members of the opposite party.
With just weeks before the Nov. 8 election, the chances of a forum taking place in Madison County appear slim.
Next year is a municipal election, with the county’s three mayoral offices and city councils up for election. A candidate forum for those offices is important and will give residents an idea of what direction the county’s three largest communities will take in the future.
Maybe Anderson University can start work now to create a local nonpartisan election commission to administer the forums.