As was expected, there is a decided lack of members of the local Democratic Party seeking county offices.
Through the close of filing on Thursday the only member of the party to file for a countywide office was Joey Cole, who is running for sheriff.
There are eight countywide offices up for election in 2022, and currently all the elected officials are members of the Republican Party.
Also up for election this year are the four districts seats on the Madison County Council, with Republicans holding three of them.
Incumbent Democrat Fred Reese has filed for re-election in District 3.
Voters will cast ballots for five seats in the Indiana House and two Indiana Senate seats. Right now Democrats hold two of those positions.
Democrat Terri Austin has announced her intention to seek re-election in House District 36; incumbent State Sen. Tim Lanane is not running again for the District 25 seat.
It used to be, on the first day of filing for the May primary, there were a number of candidates indicating their intentions.
For local Democrats, that is not the case.
Newly elected Democrat Party chairwoman Amie Hood is hopeful that former Judge Thomas Clem and Tamie Dixon-Tatum can recruit candidates for local offices.
Dixon-Tatum plans to seek the party’s nomination in District 25 to oppose incumbent Republican Mike Gaskill, if he makes it through the May 3 primary.
But where will Democrats find candidates for prosecutor, judge of Circuit Court Division 6, treasurer, recorder, District 1 Commissioner, assessor and recorder?
It will be a daunting task for Hood to find people willing to run for countywide and council district nominations.
On the GOP side of the ballot, there are candidates for all countywide offices, three of the four council districts, the two state senate districts in the county and two of the five House seats.
The recent trend in Madison County elections is that unless there is a “R” beside a candidate’s name, it will be difficult to win in the November election.
The prospects for help at the top of the ballot are not promising.
Republican U.S. Senator Todd Young has raised more than $4 million for his re-election campaign and will face only token opposition in May.
There are three Democrats who have announced plans to seek the party’s U.S. Senate nomination. None are household names in the Hoosier State.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is the only one to have won an election and outside of the Region, he is not known statewide.
The other two announced candidates, Haneefah Khaaliq and Valerie McCray, have never run for office, and they lack the important name recognition among potential voters.
Local and state wide Democratic Party organizations have to recognize that 2022 will be another disappointing election cycle and work toward the 2023 municipal elections and the 2024 presidential year.
For party officials, the hard work of regrouping at the precinct level is a priority.
