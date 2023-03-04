Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... White River near Centerton. White River at Spencer. White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant. White River at Edwardsport. White River at Newberry. White River at Elliston. Eel River at Bowling Green. Mill Creek near Cataract. White River at Anderson. White River at Petersburg. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Hazleton. White River at Ravenswood. White River near Nora. .Rain from theMinor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers across central Indiana along with several smaller tributaries. Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd which has brought the widespread flooding to the area. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with levels rising. Flooding along the White river is from Anderson to Hazleton with the crest near Anderson. Flooding along the East Fork White river is expected from Columbus to Williams with river levels rising along the full length of the river. Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Sunday with flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and East Fork White rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Anderson. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood waters inundate Edgewater Park. Water approaches Grand Avenue east of Broadway Street Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EST Saturday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&