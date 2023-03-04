During a visit to Madison County, the chairman of the state Republican Party had an interesting take on an issue that arose recently.
Last month, there was a challenge filed by incumbent Democrat Joe Newman on the candidacy of challenger Donita Thompson for the party’s nomination in the 6th District for a seat on the Anderson City Council.
Newman alleged that Thompson had not voted in two Democratic Party primary elections, a requirement for eligibility to seek the nomination.
Records showed she voted in the 2022 primary election and that she cast a ballot in 2016, but a poll worker listed Thompson’s party as unknown.
She was one of many people who cast ballots in the 2016 primary election in which poll workers failed to identify a party ballot.
The challenge was eventually dropped by Newman.
State law used to require a candidate to vote in one party primary before seeking office.
Failure to vote in two primary elections requires a potential candidate to get a waiver signed by the appropriate party chairman.
Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, gave the reason for the change at the annual GOP Lincoln Club Dinner.
Hupfer said the change was made by lawmakers to keep Democrats from running as Republicans.
“The Legislature changed the rule to keep Democrats from trying to run as Republicans,” he said. “You can’t run if you don’t vote in two primary elections.”
In recent years the Republican Party has dominated not only county elections in Madison County, but in the majority of Indiana’s 92 counties.
Using Hupfer’s logic on the state law change raises a question: How many people who are Democrats wanting to seek an elective office will intentionally start voting in the GOP primaries?
There are probably some instances in an uncontested primary election where a member of a party might change affiliation in an attempt to influence the outcome of an election.
It would literally take hundreds — in some instances thousands — of voters to cast enough ballots to skew the end result.
So does that mean if there is a Democrat wanting to run for a county office, they will start voting Republican in hopes of being elected?
It wouldn’t take long for GOP county officials to uncover the subterfuge and point that out to voters in the Republican Party primary.
It’s a law that was passed to correct a perceived and unproven problem.