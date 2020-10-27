The two drivers competing for the IndyCar championship did all that was required in hopes of securing the 2020 title.
Josef Newgarden needed a victory on the St. Petersburg, Florida, street course Sunday, and Scott Dixon had to finish in the top 10.
Newgarden made an amazing three-wide pass on a late restart to take the lead and went on to record the victory.
Dixon -- who started 11th -- finished third and won the championship by 16 points.
It was Dixon’s sixth IndyCar championship, and he certainly has to be considered in contention to tie the mark of A.J. Foyt who was crowned the champion seven times.
Although Dixon is 40 years old and has been racing in IndyCar for 18 seasons, many observers have commented on his continued to desire to win and the fact he competes at a high level.
Next year Dixon will have as a teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
It was announced over the weekend Carvana will be the primary sponsor for Johnson in IndyCar next year, carrying the familiar No. 48 for Ganassi Racing.
Johnson is expected to compete in the 13 street and road circuits on the IndyCar schedule for 2021.
He is not scheduled to compete on the oval tracks that include Texas Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and Gateway.
It would be easy to speculate Johnson could consider attempting to make the Indianapolis 500 field next May. But that seems unlikely.
Johnson, in his final year of full-time competition with NASCAR, can be expected to race in a Ganassi Racing team car at the Daytona 500 and possibly the Brickyard 400, which will be contested on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Not sure the research has been done, but it would be a safe bet Ganassi’s stable with a combined 13 championships would be a first for IndyCar and NASCAR.
The unfortunate thing about the 2021 IndyCar schedule is the fact there are only three oval races planned.
Gone from the schedule is Iowa Speedway, and an anticipated date at Richmond International Speedway failed to materialize.
Also gone is the race at the Circuit of the America’s in Texas which was replaced with a second race on the Texas Motor Speedway oval.
With Roger Penske now at the helm of IndyCar and IMS, it would seem appropriate for a race on the Michigan International Speedway oval, which used to host open-wheel racing on an annual basis.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
There are two marquee events remaining this year for Super Late Model and Pro Late Model competitors.
The first is this weekend at the Nashville Fairgounds Speedway for the All American 400, and the second is the Snowball Derby in Florida.
Local drivers entered in the 300-lap super late model race Sunday include Anderson’s Greg VanAlst and Mason Keller.
Competing in the 100-lap Pro Late Model race are Zachary Tinkle of Indianapolis and Muncie’s J.P. Crabtree.
Several area drivers will compete in the Street Stock race including Kevin Lane, Derrick Lane, Jason Atkinson, Ryan Amonett, Kevin Rabenstein and Phil Jenkins.
