Although it’s hard to think about the upcoming election cycle with the continued focus of the nation and world on the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be an election in Indiana on June 2.
People around the state are being encouraged to vote by mail instead of waiting to travel to the polls.
Of course the Indiana primary was supposed to be on May 5, but was pushed back last month by the Indiana State Election Commission.
The commission will meet again soon and is expected to consider conducting the primary by mail-in ballots only.
Despite limits placed in Madison County for only essential travel, political yard signs are popping up all over the county. I guess placing a yard sign could be considered essential for the candidates and their supporters.
This past week it was announced that six candidates seeking to replace Republican Susan Brooks have signed a term limit pledge. The candidates are pledging to serve no more than three terms in the U.S. House or two terms in the U.S. Senate.
That means six years in the House and 12 years in the Senate.
Over the past four decades, I have heard many potential candidates for Congress pledge to place a self-imposed term limit on themselves. To my recollection, none have followed through with the pledge unless it was to seek another elective office.
Brooks surprised everyone last year by announcing that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term from the 5th Congressional District.
The 5th District has long been considered one of the strongest Republican Party strongholds in the nation, and any real challenge that Brooks might have faced was in the GOP primary.
To date Republicans signing the term limit pledge include Beth Henderson, Andrew Bales, Danny Niederberger, Micah Beckwith and Victoria Spartz.
There are 15 Republicans seeking the nomination, so 10 of the candidates have decided not to sign the pledge.
Democrat Dee Thornton, who ran against Brooks in 2018, has signed the pledge. Four Democrats have also not signed the pledge.
Maybe those not signing the term limit pledge realize it is meaningless.
If citizens were serious about term limits, they would encourage their elected officials at the national and state levels to implement them through amendments to the various constitutions.
The argument against term limits is that the voters will set the term limits.
Unfortunately, that is not the case as is witnessed by the length of service by elected officials in the U.S. Congress and Indiana House.
It’s interesting that when Indiana became a state there were term limits set on the state treasurer, clerk, auditor and secretary of state. Of course Indiana governors were limited to one term until that was changed in the 1970s.
County offices restricted to two terms include sheriff, auditor, clerk, treasurer and recorder.
Maybe way back in 1816, those drawing up the state Constitution didn’t want to be restricted by term limits.
