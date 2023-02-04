After serving two terms representing the 5th Congressional District, Republican Victoria Spartz announced she will not be a candidate in 2024.
Spartz was rumored to be considering a run for the seat in the U.S. Senate being left vacant by Mike Braun’s decision to run for governor.
But instead of running for the Senate or a second term in the Indiana House, Spartz is leaving the political arena.
Ever since taking office following the 2022 election, Spartz has been vocal about her unhappiness with the way the Congress operates.
This past week, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting, Spartz said the committee spent 45 minutes deciding whether or not to recite the “Pledge of Allegiance” instead of addressing important issues facing the country.
Her decision not to seek another term is certain to attract a large field of candidates in both the 2024 Republican and Democratic Party primaries to contend for the seat.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said he is strongly considering a campaign for the Congressional nomination.
Last year, Cummings was elected to a seventh term as prosecutor and has run unopposed numerous times.
He is a leader with the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council and at the national level, where he recently traveled to Washington, D.C., and met with members of the U.S. House.
The last Madison County resident to run for a seat in the U.S. House was Robert Rock Jr., who lost to Mike Pence in 2000.
It has been decades since a resident of Madison County won a term in Congress.
In 2020, Spartz defeated 14 other candidates in the GOP primary to replace retiring Republican Susan Brooks.
She defeated Democrat Christina Hale that year.
Spartz was unopposed in the 2022 primary and went on to defeat Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake with 60% of the vote.
Her announcement came as a surprise since it was anticipated if she didn’t run for the U.S. Senate seat in 2024, she would seek re-election in the 5th District.
With more than a year before the 2024 primary, a number of potential candidates on both sides of the aisle will begin putting out feelers almost immediately.
A Cummings candidacy could benefit, depending on how many candidates seek the GOP nomination out of Hamilton County.
If the Hamilton County candidates divide up the vote there Cummings — with support from Madison, Grant, Tipton and Howard counties — could become the nominee.
It’s going to be an interesting 15 months.