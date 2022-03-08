There is an air of anticipation surrounding the inaugural 500 Sprint Car tour that kicks off at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
The nine-race 500 Sprint Car Tour will crown a champion for pavement non-wing Sprint Cars with events at Anderson Speedway, Plymouth Speedway and Berlin Raceway.
All the races will be broadcast on MAVTV with drivers taking part Thursday in a media day at Anderson Country Club.
Many of the drivers planning to compete took part in promotional spots for the broadcasts and will be introducing them to a new set of fans.
“I'm excited about the Sprint Car tour,” Lucas Oil Little 500 champion Kody Swanson said. “It's a completely dedicated non-wing tour and trying to build up non-wing sprint car racing.
“The Little 500 has been the mainstay, and it's great to see what Anderson has been able to do.”
Swanson said it's an opportunity for non-wing Sprint Cars to give teams a chance to branch out.
Davey Hamilton Jr. is running the entire Sprint Car Tour and said it's great for the sport.
“I'm excited to go to a few tracks I've never raced at and returning to IRP and Anderson again," he said. “I'm not surprised. It was just a matter of time. It's what the sport deserves, and it will be interesting to see how it progresses.”
Billy Wease said it's good for the sport and to get people more interested in pavement racing again.
“The Anderson Speedway has done an amazing job of putting this together and to give us more places to race,” he said. “All the tracks will be really cool. I really like the half-miles. I'm looking forward to getting back to IRP.”
Veteran driver Kyle O'Gara said his team has been looking for a home base -- a series to run.
“We bounced around in the past, so it's nice to finally have a place to call home,” he said.
O'Gara plans to run the entire 500 Sprint Car Tour and all the pavement Midget races at Anderson and IRP.
“We pushed hard for a tour and a chance to win a championship,” he said. “Basically to have a point championship made sense.”
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The entry list for the 74th running of the Lucas Oil Little 500 has grown to 21 entries.
Entries have been submitted for Caleb Armstrong, who started from the pole position in 2016 and 2017 and finished fifth last year.
Dakoda Armstrong will seek to make his fourth career start.
Shane Hollingsworth will again be driving for Nolen Racing and has recorded five finishes in the top five in 13 starts.
Ohio rookie Larry Kingseed Jr. is teaming with Elwood resident Jacob McElfresh in Jerry Powell-owed cars.
Kingseed is hoping to qualify in the top 15 on pole day so he can attend his high school graduation on the Friday before the Little 500.
