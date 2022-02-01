Drivers at the annual SpeedFest event for Pro and Super Late Models in Georgia expressed cautious optimism for a possible national touring series.
Last week Bob Sargent, the owner of Trackside Enterprises, purchased the Champion Racing Association series and expressed a desire to start a national touring series for super late models.
Talking with Sargent at Watermelon Capital Speedway, it became clear his goal is to start a national touring series along the lines of the former American Speed Association and All-Pro Series.
It would be nice to see a national tour for Pro Late Models included as part of the conversation.
Sargent said the intention is to start at a conservative pace, using existing events that are located east of the Mississippi River.
He doubted teams from the Midwest and South would be willing to travel to the West Coast, which makes perfect sense.
A majority of the drivers that travel to the major events for Super Late Models believed Sargent’s purchase of CRA was encouraging and added the series needed a new direction.
Super Late Model star Bubba Pollard, the winner Saturday of the SpeedFest 150, said he would like to see a national tour.
Pollard said it was something needed for several years but also expressed caution has to be used in the formative years.
Carson Hocevar and Cody Coughlin both expressed sentiments along the same lines as Pollard and former ASA star Mike Garvey.
They all want to see bigger purses for current races, a sizeable point fund and tow money for teams willing to drive to events in the future.
The Southern Super Series, which stages major events like the Snowball Derby and Rattler 250, is taking steps to increase money for the race teams.
Teams in the top 12 in points will be eligible for additional funding to help with travel expenses.
What races would drivers in Georgia like to see as a start for a national touring series?
The Snowball Derby, Rattler 250, All American 400, Winchester 400 and Redbud 400 were all mentioned as possible starting points for a national tour.
Potential races could take place at tracks like Jennerstown Speedway, Watermelon Capital Speedway and Mobile Speedway.
Sargent is working to secure a sponsor for a national tour, which is essential for the idea to become successful.
Will be interesting to see how this develops over the next year.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The Superstar Racing Experience has announced the six venues for its second season.
It will return to the Stafford Motor Speedway and Nashville Fairgrounds.
New tracks include Five Flags and South Boston in Virginia and the dirt tracks at I-55 Speedway in Missouri and Sharon Speedway in Ohio.
These are good selections for 2022, but it was disappointing not to see any Indiana tracks included on the schedule.
