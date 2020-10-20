Last weekend at Kokomo Speedway, legendary open-wheel driver Dave Darland had several Guardian Angels watching over him.
During a heat race, the fuel line in his sprint car became disconnected, spraying fuel into the cockpit and soaking Darland’s legs.
When he slowed following the victory, flames erupted in the car and Darland emerged with his legs on fire and was attempting to extinguish the flames by rolling on the ground.
Fellow drivers Shane Cottle and Tye Mihocko rushed to Darland’s aid by laying across his legs that were engulfed in fire.
A track safety official arrived quickly with a fire extinguisher.
Darland noted at one point he could see Cottle’s driving gloves were in flames.
Known as the “People’s Choice,” Darland suffered second-degree burns on his legs and also credited his Simpson driving suit for preventing further injury.
Hats off to Cottle and Mihocko for their quick reaction to the potentially dangerous situation.
This weekend the IndyCar season will come to a close with the street race at St. Petersburg.
Scott Dixon is attempting to be only the third driver in the past 20 years to lead the points standings from start to finish as he seeks a sixth championship.
Dixon, known as the “Ice Man,” opened the 2020 season with three consecutive victories and added a fourth during the year.
But the driver making a late charge is defending champion Josef Newgarden, who has put together three wins in recent events and trails Dixon by only 32 points.
Starting position will be critical for Sunday’s final race, and as always pit strategy will be a factor in the outcome.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Mitchell’s Chase Briscoe, the current points leader in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has been named as the driver replacing Clint Bowyer with Tony Stewart’s Cup team in 2021.
Bowyer is moving to the television booth in 2021 and gave up the ride in the No. 14 car owned by Stewart.
It was also announced Kyle Larson has been cleared to return to NASCAR after he was suspended earlier this year for using a racial slur during an interactive race.
The latest rumor is Larson will be driving for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, since the team has an open seat with the retirement of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.
The only hitch could be Hendrick is aligned with Chevrolet, which cut its ties with Larson during his suspension.
