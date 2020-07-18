What has become evident during recent meetings of both the Anderson and Madison County units of government is that there is friction among members of the same political party.
The dictionary defines the word “dysfunctional” as “not operating normally or properly.”
For the past year the operation of Madison County and the city of Anderson can only be described in those terms.
In county government, the Republican-controlled county council and commissioners have been waging a war of words over funding to pay a county attorney and numerous other issues.
The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has been battling with members of the city council over a number of issues. Those disagreements have recently escalated over police reform and budgetary items.
The interesting point when it comes to city government is that both the administrative and legislative branches are controlled by the Democratic Party.
At least in terms of the dispute between Democrats in city government, the conversation is being driven by posts on social media.
With Republicans disagreeing with each other at the county level and Democrats in the city at odds, the minority party in each situation finds itself in the proverbial “catbird” seat.
Jennifer Culp and Jon Bell, the two Republicans on the nine-member city council, can tip the scales on any legislation being considered.
If the seven Democrats split on a decision, Culp and Bell can determine the outcome.
The same is true for Democrats Fred Reese and Lisa Hobbs on the seven-member county council.
Should the five Republicans on the county body take differing stands on budgetary matters, it will be Reese and Hobbs that could determine the outcome.
For county officials, the 2020 election will produce change.
Incumbent Mike Phipps lost a bid in the primary election to Darlene Likens for a seat on the Board of Commissioners; and Pete Heuer lost his bid for re-election to the county council.
For the Broderick administration and the city council, the dispute could continue until the next municipal election in 2023.
There is sure to be plenty of fireworks over the next few years when it comes to city government.
COUNCIL DISCORD
Recently during a city council Zoom meeting, the members often talked over each other and there was no request for recognition from President Lance Stephenson.
Maybe the council needs to hire a parliamentarian so that Roberts Rules of Order are followed in the future. It would be an investment worth considering.
There were also differing legal opinions from the city attorney and council attorney over an ordinance dealing with police reform.
City Attorney Paul Podlejski said it was illegal because state law designates the Safety Board to deal with public safety measures.
Council attorney Rosemary Khoury said the proposed action by the council was allowed.
Perhaps both sides need to agree to get an opinion from the Indiana Attorney General’s office on the legality of the proposed ordinance.
