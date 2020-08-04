In one month from Wednesday, the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 will take place at Anderson Speedway.
It is a race I look forward to on an annual basis and still firmly believe the start, with 11 rows of three sprint cars diving into Turn 1, is the best in all short track racing.
No doubt it will seem odd the race is being contested in September instead of on Memorial Day weekend, but the excitement will still be as intense.
Activities surrounding the Little 500 will start Sept. 2 with practice followed by the run for the pole Sept. 3 and bump day Sept. 4.
As of Tuesday, there are 21 teams entered for the Little 500 with the entry list topped by defending champion Kody Swanson, nine-time race winner Eric Gordon and former race winner Shane Cottle.
Included on the entry list are first-time competitors from the states of Washington and Colorado.
Chris Schmelzle is making the long trek from Colville, Washington, and Bryan Gossel from Fort Collins, Colorado.
Speedway officials are anticipating as many as 40 race teams being on hand to attempt to make the 33-car starting field.
Drivers not on the entry list that can be expected at Anderson Speedway are Jeff Bloom, a three-time race winner, former NASCAR star Kenny Schrader and local driver Travis Welpott.
As Sept. 5 rapidly approaches, it will be interesting to see what other unexpected drivers may make a bid to compete in the Little 500.
Of course, Tony Stewart competed several years ago and scored a third-place finish to earn Rookie of the Year honors.
"Smoke" has expressed an interest in returning to Anderson Speedway for another attempt at winning the Little 500.
It would be awesome if former NASCAR star Kyle Larson, tearing up sprint-car racing on dirt this year, would decide to race in the Little 500.
In a little more than two weeks will be the running of the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 with qualifying taking place Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.
Right now, there are 33 teams entered for the Indianapolis 500 including three-time winner Helio Castroneves and former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso.
Last week, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tested on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with Chip Ganassi Racing.
Johnson was joined at IMS by current IndyCar points leader Scott Dixon and turned a total of 125 laps.
Since he has already announced his retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2021, there has been a lot of speculation Johnson is looking to compete in at least a few IndyCar races, probably on the street and road courses.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The local track is hosting Twin 100-lap races for the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models and Thunder Cars.
In the past two sportsman late model races at Anderson Speedway, fans have been treated to exciting racing between former track champion Jeff Marcum and Ronnie Rose.
Tanner Jack is on the verge of winning a late model race at Anderson, and this could be the weekend for him to visit the Star Financial Winner’s Circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.