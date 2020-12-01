By now, most fans of racing have seen the crash during the Formula One race at Bahrain where Romain Grosjean escaped serious injury.
The video footage of Grosjean emerging on his own from a bisected race car surrounded by a ball of flame was unbelievable.
Grosjean credited the halo device on his Formula One car as saving his life, but a lot of credit has to also be given to the firesuit and gloves he was wearing.
For him to escape the ball of flame with only minor burns on his two hands is nothing short of a miracle.
But I had to wonder why the track didn’t have a SAFER barrier at the point of impact instead of a simple guardrail.
Grosjean’s car was split in half when it went under the guardrail.
The guardrail was intended to absorb the impact of the crash and divert the car back onto the runoff area of the course.
It failed miserably.
Hopefully, before Formula One returns to the Bahrain circuit, there will be additional safety measures implemented, including SAFER barriers in front of any guardrails.
Grosjean is rumored to be coming to IndyCar in 2021 to race for A.J. Foyt Racing.
It was also announced F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will miss the next race after testing positive for COVID-19.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was recently announced NASCAR race tracks lost over $100 million this year in ticket sales.
The story also noted ticket sales only amount to less than 10% of the revenue for race tracks hosting NASCAR events.
Most of the revenue is derived from television rights, with approximately 10% coming from concessions.
That was a big hit for tracks hosting NASCAR events this year in terms of revenue.
It has been announced Cup champion Chase Elliott will compete for the first time at the Chili Bowl nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a midget on the indoor dirt track.
Hats off to Elliott for continuing to compete at short-track events.
The Champion Racing Association announced this week for the seventh time the super late model and pro late models will compete in SpeedFest at Crisp Motorsports Park in Georgia on Jan. 22 and 23.
There are 70 cars entered for this weekend’s running of the Snowball Derby. Included on the entry list are Dalton Armstrong and Dakota Armstrong.
Mason Keller and Hunter Jack are among the entries for the pro late model Snowflake 100 at Five Flags Speedway.
