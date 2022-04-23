As Yogi Berra famously said years ago, it’s “déjà vu all over again” for the Madison County Republican Party.
Back in the 2014 primary election, there were two different factions of the party pushing for nominations.
In fact, the Madison County Republican Party that year slated a list of candidates and that tactic was successful in five of seven contested races.
Back then, the GOP leadership endorsed candidates in several races where candidates filed with the backing and support of the Madison County Tea Party and Mike Gaskill.
The party-backed candidates only lost the nomination to incumbent Kelly Gaskill, who was running for a second-term as treasurer, and Rick Gardner , who was seeking another term on the Madison County Council.
Although fences were probably not fully mended following the 2014 campaign, all was quiet until the 2022 primary election season.
There are a group of local Republicans who are unhappy with the leadership of party Chairman Russ Willis.
The faction backing candidates in the May 3 primary includes former opponents of the planned solar farm in norther Madison County, coroner Dr. Troy Abbott and his chief deputy, Katherine Callahan, and the Norrick family, which has mother, Jodi, and son, Scott, running for seats on the county council.
The newest faction has a candidate running for the nomination for sheriff, four nominations for seats on the Madison County Council, and county commissioner.
As evidenced by the number of yard signs around the county, both factions are spending large sums of money on the campaign.
The key on May 3 is, which group will most effectively get voters to the polls?
The GOP-backed candidates have an advantage in that there is a party organization that can get their supporters to the polls or to vote early.
The other faction has to rely on social media posts in an effort to get people to vote for their respective candidates.
Name recognition is going to prove to be vital in the election.
As of this week, the GOP party leadership has not slated a list of candidates, but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities.
In the history of the local Republican Party prior to the 2014 slating of candidates, it hadn’t taken place for almost four decades.
With less than two weeks before Election Day, the activity surrounding the GOP primary is certain to intensify.
While Republicans are facing in-house challenges, the Madison County Democratic Party continues to be in turmoil.
Within the past few months, Ludy Watkins retired as county chair, and Thomas Newman Jr. was selected and resigned.
The most recent chairperson, Amie Hood, also resigned the leadership post.
Tim Funk, currently the acting party chairman, intends to seek the leadership post.
As of Friday, it’s not known if there will be a challenger to Funk, but it appears likely.
The question for Democrats leading into this year’s election is, can they recover in time to attempt to break the GOP’s stranglehold on county elections?