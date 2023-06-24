Within the next two weeks, several candidates will be assured of their re-election to municipal offices.
The chairmen of the local Republican and Democratic parties have until July 3 to fill any ballot vacancies.
Currently in the city of Anderson, there are no Republican candidates seeking the 3rd and 4th District seats on the city council.
It’s unlikely that any Republican will be named to oppose longtime incumbent Democrat Ollie H. Dixon in the 4th District.
With no incumbent running in District 3 — where Republican Jon Bell is running for mayor — there is no Republican candidate at present.
Former Republican-turned-Democrat and former 3rd District councilman Greg Graham is the Democrat running for the office.
It does seem likely that the Republicans will fill that ballot vacancy.
Republicans are not likely to find candidates to run for city clerk and city court judge against incumbents Sheila Ashley and Jason Jamerson, respectively.
Democrats will probably not fill a vacancy to run against incumbent Republican Jennifer Culp in the 1st District. Party chairman Tim Funk lost to Culp four years ago, and in the May primary he lost a bid for an at-large council nomination.
In Elwood, Democratic mayor Todd Jones will not face a GOP challenger in the fall election.
Presently it appears the Republican Party has a candidate interested in a seat on the Elwood City Council.
But Jones, along with the city clerk and judge, will face no opposition.
It’s a totally different story in Alexandria.
Republican Mayor Todd Naselroad will be elected to a second term without opposition.
Over the past two weeks, recounts took place in both the Republican and Democratic primaries for Anderson mayor.
Rob Jozwiak, who lost by three votes to Bell, filed for the GOP recount.
Rodney Chamberlain, who lost by 36 votes to incumbent Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., filed for a recount and also filed a second court action alleging that some of the voting machines malfunctioned.
The two recounts once again proved that the voting and tabulation system used by the county is accurate.
Each of the four recounts requested since the new equipment has been in use has confirmed the official results.
Last week Todd Culp, who has served as chief deputy in the Madison County Auditor’s office for the past seven years, formed a committee seeking the GOP nomination for the auditor’s position in the 2024 primary election.
He is the first candidate to declare for a county office next year.