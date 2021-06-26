Welcome to the world of George Orwell’s novel “1984.”
The book focuses on an all-powerful national government that controls the everyday lives of party members in terms of thoughts and ideas. History is rewritten to reflect the current policies of the national government, and local citizens are expected not to discuss any ideas that don’t follow the party doctrine.
This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring college staff and students to fill out an annual survey to measure intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity.
The questions that will be included in the survey have not been announced, but DeSantis said it’s intended to crack down on so-called educational indoctrination at colleges and universities. He went as far as stating the environment is repressive when it comes to the sharing of principles and ideas.
DeSantis, who would like to run for president in 2024, appears to have taken one drink too many from the Donald Trump supporters’ “Kool-Aid” that dominates thought in the Sunshine State.
What if a college student or staff member decides not to fill out an annual survey? What is the punishment?
Is it termination from employment or expulsion from school?
How will it be determined if the survey has any credibility? Perhaps students and staff will fill out the survey with what they expect state officials to look for in the answers.
For survey results that don’t put a smile on DeSantis’s face, will that mean those colleges and universities will receive fewer state dollars in future years?
What will be next in Florida, surveys for public and private school teachers?
I suspect that at the college level, an instructor is making statements about ideals and believes there would be at least one student to take an opposing view and express it.
The exchange of ideas should be encouraged at all levels of society, not just in classrooms. Just look at social media on any given day. There are a lot of ideas being floated about — some not based on fact. But they have been discussed.
Hopefully the Florida law will be repealed at some point in the future and not spread to other states.
The other interesting news this week was the fact that President Joe Biden and Republicans in the Congress have reached an agreement on a spending bill for infrastructure.
The proposal to spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure over eight years is less than what Biden initially sought, but as his aides noted, it was a compromise.
So how will this be paid for? A portion — $125 billion — will come from unspent COVID-19 funds. Additional funds from staffing for the IRS to go after people and corporations that are cheating on their taxes is expected to be $100 billion.
It will be interesting to see how the funds are expended. Will funds go to states where Democrats hope to retain or gain seats in Congress next year? If that’s the case, Indiana will see little of those funds with the GOP clearly in control.
