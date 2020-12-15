Although the Indianapolis 500 is still more than five months away, there is a buzz surrounding the 105th running of the Memorial Day weekend classic.
Hopefully by the time spring rolls around, the coronavirus pandemic will be behind us and fans will once again invade the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The buzz surrounds recent announcements three former Indy 500 winners -- and two among the most popular competitors -- in IndyCar are returning to action.
After three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves was not offered a ride for the Indy 500 with Team Penske it was announced he will drive for Meyer Shank Racing.
Castroneves will compete in six IndyCar races for the team next year.
Then it was announced popular driver Tony Kanaan has been signed to drive in the oval races, including the Indianapolis 500, for Chip Ganassi Racing.
With Kanaan driving in the oval races, the street and road course events will feature seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
This week it was announced Juan Pablo Montoya will look to return to the Indy 500 for the first time since 2017.
Montoya will drive for Arrow McLaren. He has two wins at Indianapolis and has recorded four top-six finishes in five races.
It can be expected Montoya will be a teammate to former Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso.
A.J. Foyt Racing announced Canadian Dalton Kellett will compete full-time for the team in 2021.
He will be a teammate to Sebastien Bourdais.
So with the expected return of James Hinchcliffe to a full-time ride and the return of Scott Dixon, Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, Colton Herta and others, the Indy Car series is on the rise.
The only thing missing to go to the next level is a return to the Circuit of Americas in Texas and go back to Iowa Speedway or another oval for more balance in the schedule.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Nolen Racing has announced Kody Swanson’s brother, Tanner, will drive for the pavement sprint car team in 2021.
Tanner Swanson will compete for the team in the 73rd annual Pay Less Little 500 in May at Anderson Speedway.
Kody Swanson has won the Little 500 three times and twice for Nolen Racing.
Kody is returning with a new team in 2021, so there will be a family rivalry on the track.
Tanner Swanson will be a teammate with Shane Hollingsworth, who finished second this year to Bobby Santos III.
The United States Auto Club schedule for next year has been announced with the Silver Crown Series returning to the Indiana State Fairgrounds on May 27 and Lucas Oil Speedway on May 28.
Their season opens May 9 at Winchester Speedway and includes a second race at LOR on Aug. 14.
If you haven’t witnessed a Silver Crown race at the state fairgrounds, it should not be missed -- particularly since the future at the one-mile dirt oval is uncertain.
