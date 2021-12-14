The Formula One season ended with a controversial finish that was determined by race control.
Lewis Hamilton had built up a 12-second lead over Max Verstappen in the battle for the championship.
The only way Verstappen was going to have a chance of winning his first title was for a late race caution that would tighten up the field.
That caution came with five laps remaining with the race director in a discussion on how to complete the race -- finish under caution or try to get at least a finish of several laps?
There is no overtime rule in Formula One, so the championship hinged on the decision of the race director.
Verstappen pitted for four fresh tires while Hamilton remained on track to maintain the lead.
The decision was for a one-lap shootout with Vestappen, following the pit stop, to line-up behind Hamilton.
As could be expected Verstappen passed Hamilton and went on to win the race and claim the championship.
Two protests were lodged by Hamilton’s team, which were denied by officials.
Was Hamilton denied the championship by the official’s decision? No doubt about it.
Hopefully, before the 2022 season begins there will be a clarification on race procedures.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was announced last week two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato is expected to be the second driver with Dale Coyne Racing.
Sato will join David Malukas, who was the Indy Lights runner-up this year.
Dreyer and Reinbold announced it will field two cars in the Indy 500 for Sage Karam and Santino Ferrucci.
Karam was rookie of the year in 2014 and finished seventh a year ago.
In three starts, Ferrucci has never finished worse than seventh.
The Champion Racing Association has announced the 2022 dates for the Super Series and JEGS All-Stars Tour.
The Super Series will be at Anderson Speedway on April 9 for a 125-lap event and on July 16 for the Hubler Auto Group Redbud 400.
Both series will be at Salem Speedway on April 24.
The Super Series has a July 30 date at Lucas Oil Raceway and two visits to Winchester Speedway on Labor Day weekend and the Winchester 400 on Oct. 16.
The JEGS All-Star Tour will be at Anderson Speedway on Aug. 6 and at Winchester Speedway on Labor Day and Oct. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.