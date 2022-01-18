Two names that are connected to the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway are included in the 2022 class at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.
Although both Bob Frey and Eric Gordon have clearly dominated the record book for the Little 500, their accomplishments in open-wheel racing at the national level is significant.
Bob Frey is a five-time winner of the Little 500, driving for several teams but most notably for legendary car owner Glen Niebel in the famed V6.
His most impressive win at Anderson was probably in 1989, when he came from seven laps down to take it all.
Frey started 12 Little 500 races and recorded nine top-10 finishes.
Eric Gordon won the Little 500 nine times in 26 career starts and finished second in the 1989 USAC National Sprint Car standings. Gordon has posted 16 top-five finishes.
His battles with fellow inductee Robbie Stanley were epic the next two years as he finished second those seasons as well.
Gordon earned 13 wins in USAC competition.
It was always exciting to watch both Frey and Gordon master the Little 500 through traffic and a winning pit strategy.
Another Little 500 competitor, Tony Stewart, who won rookie of the year honors in Anderson, is among the inductees for his outstanding career in USAC before moving onto IndyCar and NASCAR.
He was the first driver to win the USAC Triple Crown in a single season and has also recorded wins with the World of Outlaws, All Stars and several other series.
All three are deserving of the honor, but it was particularly heart-warming to see Frey’s and Gordon’s record at the Little 500 was noted in their induction.
Last week Anderson Speedway officials announced an agreement with internet provider Racing America for the broadcast of 12 events from the local track.
The broadcasts include the 56th running of the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400, the Vores Compact Touring Series, National Crown, Outlaw Late Models and other events featuring the local divisions.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
• It was great to hear Tony Kanaan is returning to the Indianapolis 500 in search of that second career victory.
• As of last week, there are 16 teams committed to running the entire inaugural 500 Sprint Car tour with races at Anderson, Indianapolis Raceway Park and Plymouth Speedway in Indiana.
Car owner Jerry Powell plans to enter cars for Elwood driver Jacob McElfresh and Ohio rookie Larry Kingseed Jr.
Alexandria resident Rob Keesling is among those planning on running the entire schedule.
Others include Tyler Roahrig, Kyle O’Gara, Dalton Armstrong, Bobby Santos III, Billy Wease and Davey Hamilton Jr.
