At times, being the president or chairman of a government body can be a thankless task.
In the U.S. Congress and Indiana House of Representatives the respective speakers have the power to recognize a member to speak, or not speak.
In the Senate chambers it is either the lieutenant governor of Indiana or the vice president in charge of the meetings or, in their absence, the president pro tem.
In Madison County, the person in control of the city council and county council meetings is the elected president.
Most times the meetings can be uneventful, depending on the topic that is being discussed.
Ben Gale, president of the Madison County Council, established some ground rules this past week after the May meeting saw council members talking over each other and some in the audience making comments without being recognized.
But Gale’s pronouncement went further, sending a warning to members of the council.
“No individual member of the council holds any authority on their own,” Gale said. “The council, by a majority vote, makes decisions in public meetings.”
He hinted that a member of the council has been going to various departments of county government threatening to cut budgets or eliminate jobs. Gale said that shows disrespect for the full council and voters.
He also said the council is governed by the Indiana Open Door Law and that a council member conducting a poll among the council prior to a public meeting is outside the spirit of the law.
“Those are discussions that can and should happen in public,” Gale said.
Finally, Gale outlined a process for a council member to add an item to the agenda, which will now be approved before every meeting.
To have an item added to the agenda, it must be presented to Deputy Auditor Todd Culp with supporting documentation. That documentation is to be shared with all council members before consideration.
Gale added that once an issue has been discussed and action taken, it shouldn’t continue to be raised month after month.
He also asked audience members to refrain from making comments during the meeting without being recognized to speak. Gale said such comments are a disruption.
Gale and Anderson City Council President Ty Bibbs have never failed to recognize a council member who has requested permission to speak, and that’s the way it should be.
Having attended council meetings in Madison, Howard, Tipton and Miami counties over the past 40 years, I’ve never seen it be productive when elected officials or members of the public are all talking at the same time.
At least for one meeting, the county council followed Gale’s request. Time will tell how long that lasts.
