Although the 2022 election cycle is more than a year away, there are potential candidates testing the political waters.
Some of what happens will depend on redistricting decisions at state and local levels. That work is not expected to start until September. One certainty is some of the districts for seats in the Indiana House and Senate will be redrawn once population numbers are known.
Immediately after the 2020 elections, there was speculation that Republican supermajorities at the Statehouse would change Democrat Terri Austin’s House district to give her latest challenger, Kyle Pierce, some GOP-leaning areas outside Anderson.
It’s expected that Democrat Melanie Wright will challenge Elizabeth Rowray in House District 35, which would be a rematch of last year.
An unknown is whether Republicans alter the Senate districts of Democrat Tim Lanane and Republican Mike Gaskill. Lanane’s district is predominantly in Madison County but does extend into Delaware County. Will it be altered to include parts of Gaskill’s district, with portions of Madison, Henry and Delaware counties? Could the intent be to make Lanane vulnerable in 2022?
At the county level, will the commissioners and County Council redraw the boundary lines for the four district seats on the council?
Incumbent Democrat Fred Reese in the 3rd District ran unopposed in 2018. Will that district located in Anderson be extended into GOP areas in the county?
Will former councilman and commissioner Republican Mike Phipps run for the District 2 seat on the County Council as a result of the legal situation of incumbent Republican Steve Sumner?
Republican incumbent Linda Smith is ineligible to seek another term as county recorder, as is incumbent Sheriff Scott Mellinger, a Democrat. Both are limited to two terms by the Indiana Constitution.
The primary election for sheriff is expected to see several candidates on the Republican ballot, and Maj. Joey Cole is anticipated to capture the Democratic nomination.
Current Republican officeholders, including Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, Clerk Olivia Pratt, Treasurer Dan Girt and Assessor Larry Davis, are all expected to seek another term.
A race of interest will be for the South District seat on the county Board of Commissioners. Incumbent Republican Kelly Gaskill could be seeking another term against an unknown Democrat. But will Gaskill seek a different elected office, since the makeup of the Board of Commissioners changed drastically last year with the re-election of John Richwine and the election of Darlene Likens? If Gaskill decides to run for another county office, much like Smith, she will be running against an incumbent Republican.
The 2022 primary fight should be on the GOP side of the ballot. At the county level, Reese and Mellinger are the only Democrats who hold office. The dilemma facing new Democratic Party chairman Thomas Newman Jr. is where potential candidates will emerge. The bench is not stacked with probables, although former councilwoman Lisa Hobbs is expected to run against Jerry Alexander for a district seat.
There will be a lot of jockeying for position over the next 13 months.
