With less than a week remaining to file declarations of candidacy for the May primary election, two factions of the Republican Party are battling for control of county government.
This is not the first time the traditional, old-school Republican Party organization and the Tea Party faction have squared off for the hearts and minds of people identifying themselves as Republicans.
The split started two years ago when incumbent Commissioner Steffanie Owens announced she was running for a seat in the Indiana Senate.
Shortly thereafter, County Councilman Mike Gaskill announced he was seeking the same nomination and his wife, Kelly was running for South District commissioner.
Owens then sought re-election as a commissioner as an independent unsuccessfully, losing to Kelly Gaskill.
The internal political struggle among the three Republican county commissioners was interesting to observe.
For two years the policies were basically those of Owens and John Richwine, who served as president. Mike Phipps became the third member, but had little if any input.
That all changed in 2018, when Kelly Gaskill joined Phipps and Richwine as commissioners. The balance of power shifted to the Tea Party faction of the GOP with Gaskill and Phipps setting policy and Richwine left as the third wheel.
That brings us to 2020. Both Richwine and Phipps are up for re-election, so the balance of power can remain as is, or it could shift once again.
Last year, Phipps and Gaskill voted to redraw the boundary lines for the commissioner districts.
The contention was the districts were not equal when it came to population, but the new maps came a year before the census. Many believed the districts were redrawn to benefit Phipps’ re-election bid by eliminating potential opponents.
So when popular Republican Darlene Likens filed to run against Phipps, there was a real chance control would swing back to the more traditional members of the GOP.
Likens is a former member of the county council, treasurer and clerk. Even local Democrats anticipate she will be elected commissioner in November.
A week ago, County Administrator Tim Westerfield announced his resignation.
On Friday at a Madison County Reagan Club meeting, Mike Gaskill extolled the efforts of his wife and Phipps to make county government more transparent and to take it in a different direction.
Although he didn’t mention Richwine by name, he said the third commissioner was hindrance, like the other two had a burdensome weight on their backs.
With that, he announced that Westerfield was running against Richwine.
In fact, Mike Gaskill hinted that it was Richwine that encouraged Likens to enter the Middle District race.
What does it all mean?
If Likens and Richwine secure GOP nominations in May, there will likely be a different direction for county government in 2021.
If Phipps and Richwine win nominations, there will be no change for the next four years.
